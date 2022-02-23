The day a moving truck became a mobile ICU

I was encouraged to write this article after being admitted to an ICU, where I had the experience of living the practice of Medicine not as a doctor, but as a patient. There I perceived the empathy and security that the nursing staff transmitted to their patients. This reminded me of his great contributions to healthcare, which I experienced as head of the Intensive Medicine and Emergency Department of the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital. Contributions that not only were not recognized in their day, but many have been forgotten.

The following stories value the work of Nursing professionals and show their impetus, their generosity and their great technical competence. The first story is set in the early seventies of the last century, when the modernization of the General Hospital required its closure and the great obstacle was that there were still no mobile ICUs to transfer patients with ventilators. The nurses saved this stumbling block by transforming a moving truck into an ICU room. In other words, they created the first mobile ICU in Spain. A similar and innovative experience for its time was the helicopter transport of seriously ill patients to Madrid (thanks to the Armilla air base).









In addition to saving lives, they promoted and helped make the cardiac surgery service for Eastern Andalusia a reality. Around the same time, a fire in the trauma ICU, caused by burning the cotton pads of the holy oils of extreme unction, forced the Unit to be evacuated. All patients were transferred to safe areas, except one due to his extreme severity. Then a nurse decided to lock herself in a room with said patient, seal the cracks in the doors with wet towels and break the exterior windows. The patient was saved and the nurse was unharmed. This nurse, Amparo Alcalde, was an example of the limitless generosity of her profession.

The third story is part of a fundamental change in the history of Spanish hospitals: the replacement of paper documents, with the errors that they entailed, by digital documentation. Nursing was at the forefront of change, leading the comprehensive computerization of its activity in the ICU before any other group in the hospital. Its impact on the quality and safety of patients made intensive care units throughout Spain go viral. This happened 15 years before hospitals began their digitization.

Another historical contribution of the Nursing sector was its contribution to the comprehensive remodeling of the hospital’s emergency service. His contributions caused a radical change in the structure and emergency circuits and its success was such that it was exported throughout Spain, an example of this being its implementation in the emblematic Hospital de la Santa Cruz y San Pablo in Barcelona.

The last story refers to the change of model in nursing education. Modern society requires teamwork, the active construction of one’s own knowledge, effective communication and lifelong training. The teaching method based on these premises is known as Problem-Based Teaching. An intensive care nurse, Ana Guillamet, was a pioneer in Andalusia in replacing the master class with Problem-Based Teaching. This radical change was made in the hospital’s School of Nursing. And due to its transcendence it radiated to the entire Andalusian university environment. This contribution cannot be forgotten either.

To conclude, I want to emphasize that a hospital needs its professionals to identify with it and this can only be achieved by keeping its history alive. Feeling proud of your hospital stimulates the feeling of belonging and improvement. Keeping its history alive can be done by dedicating spaces to its historical milestones, recognizing the work and successes of past generations and explaining to new professionals the efforts and sacrifices that managed to bring this hospital to its current brilliant situation.

This article intends to pay homage to all nursing and nursing assistants of my time and their supervisor Carmen Cortés. I would also like it to be an encouragement for the new generations.