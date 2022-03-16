The day Alexis Vega discovered one million 800 thousand pesos in his account

Today, Alexis Vega He is one of the most outstanding players in Chivasclub where he arrived in 2019 after debuting with the Red Devils of Tolucaa team that gave him a pleasant surprise shortly after standing out with the first team.

Vega Rojas pointed out that at that time he had earned a place with the star team of the Choriceros, fulfilling good performances in MX League and Libertadores Cup.

“When they give us rest, then I was like a month and a half that we had not reached the clubhouse and I already had in my mind’I have three fortnightsWell, I’m going to buy something I already have my 15 thousand pesos‘”.

It was on the podcast Jesus Ricardo Angle that Vega remembered when he saw in his bank account an amount unthinkable for him:Almost two million pesos!

“He earned 1,300 and went up to 8,000 fixedand then for minutes played or matches it reached a cap of around 30 thousand pesos, so I said ‘I have 15 thousand pesos, I’m going to buy some t-shirts and pants”, he added. I get to the ATM and insert the card and no I had about a million 800 (thousand). It seemed very strange to me, I went with a friend and I told him ‘they were wrong, this fair is not mine‘”.

It was then that he contacted an employee of the club, who explained that the money was for the payment of prizes, noting that up to double or triple was paid for victory in Libertadores Cupas well as for wins against ‘big’ teams in the MX League.

He dreamed of an Ibiza and ended up with a BMW!

Already certain that the money was entirely hers, Alexis proceeded to pamper your family with gifts, leaving the ‘best’ for him, since he bought his first car, which he always believed would be a Ibizabut with ambition he decided to go for a BMW.

“I told my girlfriend ‘when I have my first money, if she wants to buy me a car, I’m going to buy an Ibiza’, I I saw Ibizas everywhere. When the money comes to me, the first thing I do is send for my parents, my brothers, I take them to the market and I bought everything from them. I still gave them money so that they would have and leave happy”.

“Said, ‘I’m going to buy my cart so I don’t pay for taxisI’m going to buy an Ibiza’, but no, I went to the BMW, I bought a BM, my first car. My father-in-law helped me and they left it for me at 290 thousand (pesos) ”, he threw her between laughs.

Finally, Alexis Vega, who has been under scrutiny for not reaching a renewal agreement with Chivaspointed out that when he arrived in his new car to the training of Toluca was teased, so Joseph Cardozo he advised him not to lose the floor and to invest his winnings because ‘the player’s career is very short’.