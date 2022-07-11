The Day: AMLO in Washington

AND

President Andrew Manuel López Obrador travels today to the capital of the United States, where tomorrow he will hold his second face-to-face meeting with his counterpart Joe Biden, after the one held at the North American summit meeting, also in Washington, in November of last year. And almost exactly two years ago, the Mexican president visited Donald Trump at the White House, on the occasion of the signing of the Mexico-United States-Canada Treaty (T-MEC), when the circumstances were very different in the host country and in the world.

The migratory phenomenon is today, without a doubt, the issue that most urgently requires coordination between the two governments, and this is reflected in the agenda agreed upon by the diplomats of both countries. The Mexican president has announced that he will not only insist on the need to promote social and economic development programs in the regions that expel migrants, both in Mexico and in Central America, but will also ask that such actions be complemented by the recognition, by the United States United States, that its economy needs foreign workers and accept, consequently, a plan for migratory regulation that grants travelers the rights and security to work legally in agriculture, industry and services.

Although the adoption of such a measure is of obvious necessity, common sense and decency, the truth is that Biden has so far not been able to break through the tangle of political interests and xenophobic currents that for decades have blocked any possibility of building a dignified and secure migratory framework.

Such factors are not only present in the two chambers of the Capitol, but also in state authorities, such as that of the racist Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, who in his eagerness to persecute migrants -especially Mexicans and Latin Americans- has come to usurp functions of the federal government, such as the application of immigration laws.

On the other hand, López Obrador will present to Biden a proposal for joint measures to fight inflation, which both here and in that country threatens to have a serious impact on the economy. In both migratory and anti-inflationary policies, the Mexican president’s perspective is one of greater bilateral collaboration. The head of the federal Executive has reported that he will also address with his US counterpart the problem of arms trafficking from the neighboring country to Mexico, drug trafficking and even the need for the White House to end the fierce persecution against journalist Julian Assange.

The protagonists of tomorrow’s meeting will be a president in full use of power, such as the Mexican, and another who has not been able to make much progress in his government program and who does not seem capable of generating bold and innovative initiatives, which It is the case of the United States. In this sense, the conditions are in principle auspicious for Washington to receive favorably the proposals of its counterpart, although it is worth wondering if it will have the capacity to join them in fact.

In the immediate term, and regardless of the results of the meeting, it must be recognized that in a very few years the bilateral relationship has been profoundly transformed and that the change has been extremely positive.