The day Bergerac’s ‘Cyrano’ lost his huge nose and became a musical with Peter Dinklage

The romantic myth of Cyrano de Bergerac returns to theaters. The French poet and thinker really existed in 17th-century France, but it was the eponymous play by the playwright Edmond Rosent the one that made him an archetype revisited again and again by literature, cinema or theater since the play of the same name was performed for the first time in a famous Paris theater on December 27, 1987. The last actor to join the long list of actors who have played the character has been Peter Dinklagean actor who earned his own niche in pop culture history playing Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019. The fault lies with the first foray into the musical of a director who had already succeeded in adapting classics like pride and prejudice and Anna Karenina. The new one Cyrano It has been in Spanish cinemas since March 11.

On paper, casting Dinklage to play the legendary character who brought José Ferrer and Gérard Depardieu to Oscars could go against Cyrano’s very nature. In the hands of Joe Wright, the romantic hero loses his unmistakable nose. The short stature of the actor becomes the root of the complexes that prevent him from declaring his love to his beloved Roxanne and that lead him to channel his powerful and poetic feelings in love letters that are supposedly written by the handsome soldier who completes the triangle. romantic of the eternal work of Rostand.

Before the project fell into Wright’s hands, the new Cyrano had already been a hit on off-Broadway stages with an original proposal by Erica Schmidt accompanied by original songs by the group The National and designed to the greater glory of her real-life husband, Dinklage himself. In his jump to the cinema both he and Haley Bennett (seen in swallow and the girl on the train) repeat the leading roles, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. (the revelation of light up and One moment in time) as the beautiful but awkward with the words Christian.





Exclusive clip of ‘Cyrano’, the musical with Peter Dinklage.



“I knew how I wanted it to sound”, explains Joe Wright about his first approach to the musical genre in the cinema. “All songs would be performed live. He would be intimate, he wanted the breath to be heard, the little imperfections that could break our hearts. There would be no fanfare before a song. The actors, without catching their breath, would go from talking to singing and vice versa. Music has always been a huge part of my life and my art; now, I would give him free rein.” Director of Atonement I wanted to follow in the footsteps of The Miserablesthe last great Hollywood musical that decided to record all its musical numbers with direct sound.

The British director had already surprised on several occasions with his formal decisions, such as when he decided to set the action of his personal adaptation of Anna Karenina in a theater that would leave visible all the slips of its troubled protagonist. In the case of Cyrano He decided to pack his bags, flee from COVID-19 and create his own bubble on the island of Sicily. “The first three acts of the five-act structure would be shot in a late 17th-century baroque town called Noto. We would use every corner of that incredible place and, if it wasn’t there, we wouldn’t shoot it, ”he said to himself before filming began.

The next act would take place on Mount Etna, an active volcano located almost 5000 meters from the sea that would serve to portray the war in which Christian and Cyrano end up plunged. “Without a doubt, the choice that has posed me the most challenges in my career,” he recalled. Big words for the author of one of the most spectacular sequence shots of the 21st century in Atonement, when Wright’s camera travels over a Dunkirk beach that has been devastated by the consequences of the war. To return to the intimacy of his start, the grand finale would take place in a minimalist way. Wright was clear on exactly what he wanted to do.

Joe Wright on the set of ‘Cyrano’.



The director had decided to create a timeless period fantasy setting it somewhere between 1640 and 1712thus ensuring that his formal and aesthetic choices would not be previously determined by a historical setting. Cyrano She has been nominated for an Oscar for her costume design. for a work that, according to Wright himself, was “a modern interpretation of period dresses, with touches of Alexander McQueen and Jean-Antoine Watteau”. Each appearance of Roxanne leaves the viewer with their mouths open.

The director had met the famous character while watching the 1990 film starring Frenchman Gérard Depardieu. “I saw it when I was an anxious teenager and that story about feeling unworthy of love had a profound effect on me. However, I couldn’t see myself making a new version because I couldn’t see beyond my nose”. Years later, she went to see a play starring Peter Dinklage and his partner and future mother of his daughter, Bennett. “Seeing Peter Dinklage play Cyrano was incredibly moving.. I think with any other version, it felt like the actor, convincing as he was, could, at the end of the day, sit in his makeup chair and wipe that nose off his face. Peter brought an inherent truth and honesty to the character of Cyrano that I found deeply moving.” The rest is history.

