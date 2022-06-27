The day Bradley Cooper was humiliated and why

During an interview for the “Smartless” podcast, the actor Bradley Cooper talked about everything, but stopped to remember the time it was humiliated during the delivery of Oscar awards of 2019. It was precisely a director who approached him to ask why he had received so many Academy Award nominations. Not to believe!

Bradley Cooper He has not hesitated to be publicly honest when he had to remember one of the various slights he has had to endure throughout his career. The most incredible thing is that those from certain lived episodes have come from fellow professionals.

Interestingly, the day he remembered it was humiliated it was during a very special night that he had received nine nominations for the Oscar awards, a not minor detail that accumulates in its successful cinematographic history. The worst thing is that it was twice.

Humiliated twice: Bradley Cooper told why

It was precisely 4 years ago, when the actor directed and co-starred, along with Lady Gaga, one of the most acclaimed films of that season. It’s called “A star is born”. Although, in the end, the film only took a golden statuette for Best Original Song “Shallow”, a filmmaker who was present was not happy that Bradley attended the ceremony, much less that he received so many nominations such as Best Actor, Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.

When Bradley explained it to Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes during the “Smartless” podcast, everyone was stumped. It seems that the aforementioned director, that night of the awards ceremony, approached him, accompanied by a famous actress and blurted out his opinion without hesitation:

“What world do we live in so that you have seven nominations and she only has three?”. Without hesitation, at that moment Bradley preferred to keep his composure, although in his head there was only room for insults to respond to him.

The question remained right there, although: “I kept thinking: ‘Well, why do you have to be such an idiot? I will never forget that. Fuck you**’ he confessed.

It is worth noting that this was not the only time humiliated. On another occasion when Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor for “Silver linings playbook”, the film that gave Jennifer Lawrence her first Oscar, the very actress whom Bradley had described as a “heroine” approached him with a halo of arrogance on her face to congratulate him .

The day Bradley Cooper was humiliated and why.

However, with a lot of sarcasm and even a little anger, he told him that his candidacy, in his opinion, did not deserve it:

“I’m not lying to you, 10 or 20 minutes later I ran into her again in the bathroom and she told me the same thing. Does it really seem normal to you to say that to someone?” added Bradley remembering the anecdote in 2013.

What do you think of these moments of humiliation that you have had to live Bradley Cooper?