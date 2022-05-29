The day Chiquis was accused of having a threesome with her stepfather

Mezcaliente Chiquis and Jenni Rivera

Controversy has been part of Chiquis Rivera’s life. Despite her adversity, scandals and failures, she has been able to stand up and move forward, with incredible strength, just like her late mother, singer Jenni Rivera.

Without a doubt, one of the saddest chapters in Chiquis’s life was the breakup with her mother, after she accused her of having slept with her husband, former baseball player Esteban Loaíza. According to Chiquis’ account, it was through an email from her that her mother cut off all relationship with her for having betrayed her and they never spoke of her again.

“I lost my mother twice. She died on December 10, 2012. That day we all lost her. But on October 2, 2012, I lost my mother before everyone (…) It was a very long and strong email. She said that she could finally see everything clearly and that she knew that I had been sleeping with her husband Esteban. At the time I was in a restaurant and I dropped my phone on the floor. I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t even finish reading the email, ”she said in a chapter of her Chiquis and Chill podcast.

But not everything was there, since the accusations went further by another member of his family, one of his cousins. Abigail Rivera, daughter of Lupillo Rivera, accused Chiquis not only of having betrayed her mother, but also of having had a threesome with her stepfather and another woman named Elena.

“You slept with your mother’s husband, your stepfather, in your mother’s room. Who does that? You are not a role model, and do you know why? Because you don’t take responsibility (…) First, how can you do that to your mother? And on top of that, it wasn’t just you and Esteban, it was a trio. They were Elena, Esteban and you, Chiquis. This is sick”, said Abigail Rivera in statements published by the Sale el Sol program.

According to the young woman, when Jenni Rivera died, her uncle Juan gathered the family and asked them never to refer to the issue of Chiquis and Esteban Loaíza.

For her part, Chiquis has always denied having had sexual relations with her mother’s husband. “I have all the evidence to show that I did not do that, that the night she thought that had happened I could not have done it, I have all the records that show that I could not do it (…) It is completely false that I was in the room with him (Loaiza). I tried to explain it to my mom, but she didn’t want to listen,” she claimed on her podcast.

It should be remembered that Esteban Loaíza was released from prison only months ago after serving a sentence for drug possession. Recently, and after being consulted by different Mexican media if she had seen her former stepfather, Chiquis responded with a forceful: “Of course not”, in statements issued by the Despierta América program.