The day Cole Sprouse saved Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on the set of Friends

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston achieved world fame thanks to their time in friends, but on certain occasions they had to be saved by other actors like Cole Sprouse. Look!

There is no doubt that friends It has been one of the most emblematic series in the history of television. Its first episode was broadcast in 1994 and the last in 2004, which made the strip have a total of ten seasons. However, despite the passing of time, this production is still well remembered, especially now that it is available on hbo max where you can also see the special they have done last year.

In the reunion that took place in 2021 the complete cast of friends He has driven his fans crazy for the simple fact that they got back together. This is because, with the success of the American series, all of them have managed to catapult themselves to international fame. When they started, in 1994, they were all young actors who were beginning to shine, but today they are big stars and, in part, it is thanks to their roles in this strip that they were able to show all their talent.

Among them, of course, are Jennifer Aniston who gave life to Rachel and David Schiwmmer who played Ross. The actors were two of the most beloved of the cast and, in fact, they reached such a point that they are currently two of the most remembered and recognized. His characters have marked generations and, as if this were not enough, they continue to do so.

However, it should be noted that on one occasion or another, during the filming of friends They needed some help. And, the most striking thing about this is that the one who has been there to help them was Cole Sprouse, who at that time was just a child. In this series the actor personified Ben Geller, Ross’s son so he has had more than one scene with them.

So when David and Jennifer forgot a line in their scenes, Cole Sprouse He was there to save them. It was through Instagram that the video of these moments went viral since it was published by a user. In the audiovisual it is seen how the actor completed each of the dialogues of his colleagues showing that, in addition to applied, he was a fan of fiction.