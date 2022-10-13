The day Cristiano Ronaldo spoke with Bayern Munich – Sport.fr

In search of a new challenge this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has discussed the possibility of a transfer with Bayern Munich.

Determined to leave Manchester United this summer to return to the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo went to knock on the door – through his agent Jorge Mendes – of the biggest clubs in Europe. If no one wanted to welcome the fivefold Ballon d’Or and his XXL salary, the president of Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn, confessed in the columns of BILD having discussed with the representatives of the Portuguese.

“We briefly discussed Ronaldo at Bayern and Dortmund probably did too. We also see the big picture of the Bundesliga. Of course, superstars like Ronaldo are a big factor in bringing attention to the league. He is one of the greatest of the last decade. But we quickly dismissed that. »

A track quickly forgotten by Bayern Munich, who instead opted for the twirling Sadio Mané. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo has left his suitcases in Manchester, where he regularly waxes the bench of the Red Devils.