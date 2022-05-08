The Day Dakota Johnson Couldn’t Hide Her Worry About Johnny Depp – Movie News

The Johnny Depp finger incident worried even Dakota Johnson and we hadn’t noticed it until now.

At this point in the game, with all the dirty laundry of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship coming to light, we know that the actress of Aquaman she cut her ex-husband’s finger with a bottle of vodka, an incident that he allegedly wanted to hide at the time so as not to get her into trouble. She lied to many about it, including Dakota Johnson, with whom she shared a screen in 2015.

Johnny Depp sexually assaulted Amber Heard with a bottle, says psychologist

Apparently there were many small clues of what Amber and Johnny were experiencing and we never noticed it, but people did care about what they let see what was happening, like the wound on the actor’s finger Pirates of the Caribbean.

Long before the “trial of the year” and Heard’s famous article in the Washington Post there was a time that Depp was walking around with his injured finger in 2015 when he was promoting the movie Black Mass along with the actress of Fifty Shades of Grey. In a video that has recently gone viral, the two are seen at the Venice Film Festival press conference; she asks him about her wound on her finger and he is seen to respond with some joke that makes her laugh. But Dakota isn’t happy with the answer, and even though she doesn’t push the issue any further, she can’t help but look worried.

Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp at the ‘Black Mass’ conference in 2015



This would not be the first time that the actor would make a joke about his finger, in another viral video in which he is characterized by Jack Sparrow, a boy asks him about his injury, and he replies with his classic pirate humor about how he ate it because he was starving.

The trial for defamation between this toxic ex-partner continues to give something to talk about, this week it was Amber’s turn to take the stand and give her statements in which she has spoken of the abuse she experienced at the hands of the actor.