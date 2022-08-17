The day Drew Barrymore realized his smile is “crooked”

Human beings have the ability and the virtue of being very different from each other in absolutely all traits. From our perspectives of the world, the way of thinking, dressing, acting and, especially, in the physical aspect. We are so different that there are as many smiles as there are people on the planet because none of them look like the other and this is one of the features that stand out on the face of the actress Drew Barrymore.

drew Barrymore never knew i had one “crooked smile” until his friend, the presenter, Jimmy Fallon he told him. During a segment of his broadcast The Drew Barrymore Showthe Hollywood star confessed that he did not know that he made a face every time he spoke and smiled.

“I didn’t know I had a crooked smile until you told me on Fever Pitch,” Told him Barrymore to the driver of TonightShow. “And now I understand why people make a face,” said Barrymore about his characteristic way of speaking. “I said you have a nice smile. You talk out of the side of your mouth,” indicated for his part Fallon.

Drew Barrymore found that her smile goes sideways.

Barrymore played the workaholic businesswoman Lindsey Meeks in the 2005 romantic comedy, while Fallon brought to life the laid-back high school teacher Ben Wrightman. As they improvised the dialogue during the shoot, the presenter’s character noticed the unconventional smile of the character of barrymore, and it stuck with him.

“Yes, I improvised it, but it came out in the movie. People enjoyed it,” boasted the former cast member of ‘Saturday night Live’.

The directors of Fever Pitch, Brothers Farrelly, they explained that they loved that Fallon Y Barrymore improvise during filming. So the comedian decided to talk about how to talk about him for “surprise her” during a scene, and not only did she surprise the actress with the script she released on that occasion, but also the protagonist of Never Kissed was able to detect a feature of her particular face that suits her very well and she did not know that she was drawing it when she smiled .