The day Elizabeth II sought “the hand of God”

That “the hand of God” signed one of the most famous goals in football history does not escape anyone; that the legend of its author, the deceased Diego Armando Maradonaeven overcame the barriers of patriotic humiliation, is shown by an episode starring the queen Isabel II.

in that distant 1986 World CupArgentina beat England 2-1 to qualify for the semi-finals of a competition that, in the end, Albiceleste he won to add his second star after that of 1978, in the middle of the military dictatorship (1976-1983).

In those quarterfinals, the Argentine star, in the prime of his career, completed a devilish race in which he dribbled past four rivals before beating the English goalkeeper, Peter Shiltonand convert the considered “goal of the century”.

Can read: The White House and Capitol fly their flags at half-staff for Elizabeth II

That goal was the one that supposed the pass of the Argentineans to the semifinal, but before the own Maradona he had opened the marker with his arm. To British shame, that goal went up on the scoreboard and went down in history as “the hand of God.”

Within the patriotism of the South American nation, those two goals -and the corresponding elimination of the English- had been a kind of revenge against them for the defeat in the Malvinas War, which occurred in 1982 in the archipelago whose sovereignty the Europeans have had since 1833 and that Argentina claims.

Almost 30 years after that double masterstroke of ‘Fluff’, no one could imagine that precisely the Queen of England was going to look for the ‘public enemy number 1’ of her subjects to do a particular assignment.

Also: Prince William is the new heir to the British throne after the death of his grandmother

Undoubtedly, his international significance at a sporting level and his strong criticism of the football establishments were considered by Isabel II two fundamental elements to offer Maradona a position linked to Latin American youth.

The British monarch sought Maradona to be the ambassador for Latin America of “Football for Unity”a non-governmental organization that supports young people with few economic resources through football.

In 2015, five years before his death on November 25, 2020, Maradona accepted the appointment, which, as he said in a recorded message, was “a gift” he received for his 55th birthday.

“Stay calm, that the boys from Latin America are going to be well taken care of with me,” he explained in the video broadcast at that time, when Maradona He had already faced delicate health moments, among others some related to his drug addiction.

His frontal opposition to the existence of corrupt people in sport, which was one of the details why Queen Elizabeth II noticed him for that offer, was highlighted at the time he accepted the position.

“I am honest,” he said before continuing: “Corruption is not going to exist here.”

The ex-soccer player of Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors either Newell’s Old Boys in his country, the Spaniards Barcelona and Seville and the Italian Napoles had just finished a stage as a coach at the Emirati Al-Wasl and now he greeted in a video on social networks “to Your Majestythe queen of Englandand to Parliament English”.

And the long-lived monarch, who died this Thursday at her Balmoral residence after almost a century of life and 70 years of reign, overcame any ideological or nationalist border to go look for, when she needed it, “the hand of God”.