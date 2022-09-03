The day Elizabeth Olsen failed an audition for Game of Thrones – FayerWayer

the imprint of game of Thrones in the history of the series is enormous, and a good part of the responsibility has Emilia Clarke Like Daenerys Tarkaryen, Khaleesi. But the actress could be different: Elizabeth Olson, Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, auditioned to play the queen.

Olsen told the story during the Live! with Kelly and Ryan, with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, a couple of years ago. We remember her, when she’s on HBO Max House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel.

The most curious thing is that Emilia Clarke herself was close to not keeping the role, since the pilot episode starred Tamzin Merchant.

Elizabeth Olsen and her disastrous audition as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones

“I had forgotten I auditioned for that,” Olsen said. “Somebody asked about worst auditions, this was at a table with journalists, not the best time to remember something like that, and I couldn’t remember any auditions, but then I remembered that I had done it for Game of Thrones.”

“It was the scene where Khaleesi was set on fire, so she starts to say this very important speech. I was in this little room and just reading with the casting director. And I got there. It was very bad.”

The scene may correspond to the first season, during Khal Drogo’s funeral, or to the sixth, when Daenerys Targaryen lights up the Dothraki meetinghouse to seize Vaes Dothrak.

“It’s horrible (to know how bad things are going for you),” continues Olsen. “I thought: it’s uncomfortable for me, for the director, nobody is enjoying it.”

“I think today I can say it (it wasn’t for me). Say ‘You know what? I don’t think I do this justice. I wish it was at a different time.”

Elizabeth Olsen became Wanda Maximoff – Scarlet Witch, starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. She also had her own series on Disney Plus, WandaVision.