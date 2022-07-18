The day Emily Blunt almost killed Tom Cruise

Emily Blunt She became one of the most talented artists of the last decade. To her credit she has more than ten renowned recognitions, including a Golden Globe that she won for her role in the miniseries Gideon’s daughter.

Although the production companies are fighting to have her in their ranks, the 39-year-old actress is working on the new and promising thriller by director David Yates, known for his work in Harry Potter Y fantastic animals.

Emily Blunt.

But in the last days, Emily Blunt became news after revealing that he suffered from a stutter. Although she is a disorder that cannot be cured, the actress, who was recently in charge of hosting an event for the American Institute of Stuttering, confided that her performance was what helped her overcome it.

Without a doubt, her talent, her charisma and her ability to put herself in the shoes of any character and cope with it in the best way, creating unique and very well-achieved performances, are a blessing for both the actress and the audience. For that reason, the public celebrates that her artistic career has helped her as much as she did by contributing her grain of sand in the world of fiction.

That same world led her on occasion to work with Tom Cruise, who was recently celebrating his 60th birthday. That meeting took place in the action movie Edge of Tomorrow, in which both starred in several very dangerous scenes.

Related news

It was there, in 2014, when Emily Blunt lived one of the darkest anecdotes of his career. In the middle of filming a scene in which she had to drive at full speed, they asked her to speed up a little more and she did, but Tom Cruise, who was with her in the vehicle, started shouting desperately: “Stop, stop, stop! stop now!”

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise in End of Tomorrow.

“When I first heard it, I didn’t take it seriously and thought, ‘ah, shut up,'” he said. Emily Blunt. It looks like he should have heard it because they both crashed into a tree. Fortunately, it was just a scare and neither of them was hurt. The actress quickly apologized to her partner and then she, calmer, she joked: “I almost killed Tom Cruise!”.