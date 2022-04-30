the day Ferguson sent Keane to punch Ronaldo in training

On his debut at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo had to find a place in a locker room that was full of experience but also to erase certain aspects of his game. He was able to count on the atypical methods of Sir Alex Ferguson to do this…

“He liked to keep the ball but in England we prefer tackles! Fans don’t like simulators.” This sentence by Simon Stone, journalist for the BBC, extracted from the film “Transversal: Cristiano, the quest for a life” broadcast this Friday evening on RMC Sport 1 (9 p.m.), sums up the British conception of football quite well.

Arrived from Sporting Portugal in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo took some bad habits in his luggage. Stamped diver, especially after the 2006 World Cup semi-final against France, he is also doing his thing in the Premier League. In December 2006, Manchester United moved to Middlesbrough. As CR7 comes up against Boro’s goalkeeper, Mark Schwarzer, for a duel, the Portuguese collapses while the Australian goalkeeper does not touch him. The penalty is whistled, to the chagrin of Gareth Southgate, then coach of Boro. “There is no contact, the goalkeeper tries to avoid him and the player collapses… again”, summed up the current England coach bitterly.

The behavior of the Portuguese prodigy annoys even his team, Sir Alex Ferguson in the first place. The big boss of the Red Devils therefore takes the problem head on. “He asked the jailers Scholes, Keane or Ferdinand to kick him in training,” recalls Simon Mullock, journalist for the Sunday Mirror.

With the changing room bosses on his back, Cristiano Ronaldo goes through trickier training sessions. Erik Bielderman, journalist for L’Équipe Magazine, remembers one session in particular: “I don’t know what Paul Scholes had against Ronaldo that day, but he went to tackle him once then a second time and Ronaldo is pissed off. Scholes goes to clash a third time and Ronaldo freaks out. Fergusson understands that it is necessary to intervene. He just has one word. He yells, ‘Scholesy!!!’ Paul Scholes calms down and that’s it, the message has passed.

Cristiano Ronaldo will take several years to get rid of this simulator label. For Simon Mullock, the mainstays of the locker room played a big role in Ronaldo’s career: “He was mentored by Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Rio Ferdinand and Edwin van der Sar. They all shaped Cristiano in his early days. The person concerned is also of the same opinion: “When I was 18 or 20, the old people reframed me, I said to myself ‘Cristiano, you have to improve.’ They knew football better than me, they had more difficult moments.