The day ‘God’ dressed up as Michael Jordan and set an unbreakable record

BOSTON: Boston Celtics player Danny Ainge and Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan go down during the first round game of the Eastern Conference playoffs at Boston Garden in Boston on April 17, 1986. ( Photo by Bill Brett/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Michael Jordan remains a highly revered figure in the basketball world and for many it is considered the best player of all timebut beyond the controversy some of the arguments used by those who consider it so —and that can be considered as tangible— are based on the records he set at the time and even some remain in force to this day.

On April 20, 1986when he was playing his second season in the league, it was his turn, along with his chicago bullsface the best team in the Eastern Conference, the boston celticscommanded by their star, Larry Bird, in a series in the first round of the postseason. That day the second game of that contest was held.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see this content if it appears unavailable due to your privacy preferences

Jordan shot 22 of 41 shots, he went 19-21 on free throws and finished with 63 points, setting the record for most scoring in a playoff game in NBA historya record that to this day it remains in force; however, despite the historic performance of the Bulls star, they ended up being defeated 135-131 in a game that had to be resolved until double overtime.

“All we wanted to do was just whatever we could do to keep Michael in check, but you can hold off the big boys.”, Larry Bird said after Game 2 of that first-round series between Boston and Chicago. “That was not Michael Jordan, it was God disguised as Michael Jordan.

Jordan did not stop sinking shots, unhinging the solid and experienced defense of the Celtics in that second game of the series, against a packed Boston Garden. Already in the first game he had given them a warning, scoring 49 points. And although a team that had already won two NBA championships had never faced a player with the characteristics of MJ.

Continue reading the story

However, the Celtics had enough of Jordan’s spectacular performances.who during the first two matches of the series added 112 points. In the third and final game, Boston limited Jordan to only 19 units and with that they liquidated the series by sweep and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they faced and eliminated the Atlanta Hawks.

After that, the Celtics They confronted and eliminated the milwaukee bucks in the Eastern Final and then did the same with the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals to capture the 16th title in its history.

Despite the removal, Jordan set another record that remains in force to this day, which is the highest average points in a postseason series with 43.7 through those three games against the Celtics in the 1986 playoffs.

Although 1985-86 was just Jordan’s second season in the NBAthat fleeting, but forceful performance in the playoffs, set the tone for the type of player that would be seen throughout his careergiving a warning to the great stars of the time, that their moment was going to come.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Thieves try to rob a woman and did not know who they were messing with