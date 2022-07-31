Entertainment

The day Halle Berry broke her arm in a scene with Robert Downey Jr.

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

The actress Halle Berry broke his arm while filming, along with Robert Downey Jr.an action scene in the thriller gothika, made in Canada. For that reason, it had to be suspended momentarily and everything ended badly between them.

How Halle Berry got injured in Ghotika

It was the producers who decided to cancel filming for a week at the time of the accident. It is worth remembering that Halle Berry She played a criminal psychologist and, although what happened was not so serious, she had more than a week to recover.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Meryl Streep, the last clue that exists of a necklace from María Félix that disappeared

9 mins ago

Ryan Gosling reveals why he agreed to be “Ken” in Barbie

21 mins ago

Disney+: The Lion King and 16 major box office hits can be seen on the platform

22 mins ago

Unequal pay in Hollywood benefits men over women

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button