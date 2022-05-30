the day he made Chris Martin sing in Spanish

Shakira: the day she made Chris Martin sing in Spanish | instagram

Global Citizens is an international charity that tries to support education and minimize extreme poverty, it was founded by the Australian Hugh Evans, Simon Moss and Wei Soo, they carry out music festivals with well-known international artists to raise funds, being inaugurated in 2012.

Now, in 2017, the beautiful Colombian Shakira was invited to participate in the music festival, however she was not alone as she shared the stage with the famous British band Coldplay, performing several of their songs as well as “Sky Full Of Stars”. “, among others, being completely a show.

Even the Colombian performed her famous song “I fell in love” Completely in Spanish! with Chris Martinthe band’s vocalist, doing it in such an amazing way that he left those present and his fans open-mouthed, since despite being English his mother tongue, Spanish suits him very well.

Shakira through her social networks shared a little about the presentation where the song says:

“I fell in love, I fell in love, I saw it alone and I jumped in, I fell in love… look what a pretty thing, what a round mouth, I like that little beard”

Singing along with Chris Martin and leaving as a curious fact that he let his beard grow for that presentation, since when they say “I like that little beard” they make a reference to their chins, they look at each other and proceed to smile.

CLICKING HERE you can see the video where he sings Shakira with Chris Martin.

Even days before his presentation, the vocalist of Coldplay He had used his Instagram account to share the emotion of being able to sing the song “I fell in love” with the 45-year-old interpreter, he dances and sings, he says:

“Let’s go to the choir, in 3… 2… 1… *song starts, dances and smiles at the camera* here comes the part, she says *proceeds to touch her chin and the song continues *I like that little beard, he’s talking about me, I think”

The singer jokingly says, BY CLICKING HERE you can see the publication.

These great artists have already been seen together because when the Colombian was as a coach in The Voice in the States, they could invite a star to help them manage their team in a part of the talent show, so she decided on the Brit making the two of them a magnificent team.