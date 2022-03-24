The day he was rejected by Real Madrid, the win in the Clásico and his new number in the Spanish national team

2022-03-23

One of the great figures that FC Barcelona has is Pedri, the midfielder makes everyone fall in love with his game and at such a young age (19 years old) he is already a world star. The canary gave an interview for 'Cope's Match' and even left some dart to Real Madrid, a team that comes from thrashing 0-4 in the Clásico.

”I went there and the first few days I couldn’t train because there was snow on the pitches. I trained three days. One I think they were playing and they took me down with the B to train and in the end they told me that I had no level to be there and that they were going to keep looking at me. Now I am where I want to be. At first you don’t like being rejected anywhere, but then it motivates you to think that if they didn’t want you now you’re going to work so that something else can come in the future. I don’t remember who turned me down, if I saw him I would tell him that now I’m enjoying myself at Barcelona”.

The 0-4 in the Classic

“Too much celebration? I think they would have done the same. When you beat your direct rival 4-0, you’re going to celebrate like this because you get immense joy. I’ve seen it in its entirety twice. The one I experienced and again after the game. It changes a lot from seeing it on television, especially the movements. It was an unforgettable match, but now we are in the national team and we are all a team. Here we look at each other the same and we laugh the same. There is only one from Real Madrid (Carvajal) and we don’t hesitate with that. We are a team and we want to win together”. His great goal against Galatasaray

”It has come out for Tik Tok. Ferrán gives it to me and I see that Marcao is coming and I don’t touch the ball. I think I could have taken it off, but it throws badly and goes past, and when I go to shoot I see another leg, it cut and I shoot down. If there is another leg, I keep cutting until I go off the field… The truth is that it was a good goal. I think that so far it is the best I have put in, I hope that better ones come”.

The new 10 of the selection

”They gave me a choice between a couple of numbers and it’s a number that I like and important people like Cesc Fábregas have worn, who is a spectacular player, and I chose it for that reason. The number that I like the most is 8 because Andrés Iniesta wore it, but here Koke wears it and you have to respect the seniority”. Your money

”I think that my parents carry it and it is also theirs. The first thing I bought was the Play Station 5 when it came out. Now what I want to do is buy a house for my parents or renovate the one we have”. Relationship with referees and rivals

"I protest a lot, before I protested less. I protest, but softly. The other day when Busquets got a card I heard the referee say 'I'm going to kick you out the next time' and I asked him 'Me? But if I haven't done anything '… Then he told me that he was the one who was behind and I was calmer. The truth is that I talk a lot on the pitch, when the ball is set I sometimes talk to my rivals. The other day I talked about many things with Valverde. A ball comes out and you remember a play from before, you apologize or say anything to him". your companions

”Dembélé and Busquets surprised me. Busi is a crazy thing”. His ideal eleven

”Can I say all of Barcelona? Ter Stegen, Eric García, who seems crazy to me taking the ball out and my team should have the ball, and Piqué. Right back Dani Alves, who is a good friend. Left back Jordi. Midfielder Busi, Ronaldinho as midfielder, and Xavi. On the left Iniesta, so that he gets inside, on the right Messi and above Cristiano”. what bothers you

“Losing, losing bothers me a lot, and losing the ball on the soccer field.” The strongest kick he has received

Luis Milla. Incredible, it seems that she has not hit a single kick, but the strongest one has hit me. She was in a Canarian derby when she was in Tenerife, she stepped on me from behind. I have no grudge against him, eh, I get along very well with him.”