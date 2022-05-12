The day I was playing Elden Ring with a fever of almost 39 degrees: I don’t recommend it to anyone

Elden Ring being perfectly healthy is quite a challenge, but if you also play it with a fever, the experience becomes truly insane. FromSoftware’s video game already has passages of true nightmare, but in a feverish state everything is grotesquely distorted. This is my story, and I don’t recommend it to anyone.

The thermometer doesn’t lie. Almost 39 degrees and The worst day of self-imposed confinement, but I’ve been sleeping more hours than I’ve been awake. It’s 8pm, I still have a few hours to wait for my next Paracetamol and I’m too tired to do anything except flop on the couch. I’m starting to watch The Batman, but with the fever it’s taking me a while to figure out what’s going on. What do I have left? Elden Ring. I’m not even quite sure where I am when I take form in the Grace of storm veilIt is a small enclosure like eight hundred others that I have visited in the castle. But when I step outside and look to the right, the chill: the fog gate separating me from Godrick reminds me of what has been my most frustrating moment with the game so far. Godrick the Grafted is, for me, rather Godrick the irreducible. Gordick the player destroyer. Gordick the bastard, definitely.

A first attempt in which I am conveniently pulverized serves to remind me that I need a higher level, so, as I met Nepheli while exploring the castle, when I revive I prepare to collect runes with her, killing everything that is out there. The rotating vessels they give me some level and I’m still not sure if it was the fever or that the game’s collision system doesn’t care about the walls, but I have a vivid memory of attacking the giant in the square with my spells from the false security of being under the corridor to which in theory it should not have access due to its size and which, with its large hands, defies any law of physics, going through the entire building with blows. Delusions? I’m not sure, but considering how capricious FromSoftware is with these things, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least that my mind doesn’t need to play tricks on me for it. The fact is that, despite the scare, he and his cronies fall… several times, in fact, to gain a level because he is the one who drops the most souls, I mean runes, in the area. But I’m also bored. I need something to keep me on edge or I’ll be toast on the couch, and the idea of ​​repeating the same matchups 6 or 7 times to max out runes isn’t exactly appealing to me. Let’s go on an adventure.

Asking for help in Elden Ring

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

So I do what I always keep as a last option, summon a little help through multiplayer to finish off Godrick. I’m now level 23, with Nepheli’s shock sponge and a moderately competent ally should drop. I invoke already with the greeting and the reverence prepared to receive my hero. The person who is going to get me out of trouble and allow me to continue advancing through Stormshroud, surely a gleaming armor with a weapon of enormous dimensions. Who appears is a certain Lynnick, a guy in underpants with sword. The first look is not too impressive, really, but then I think… It’s my lucky day! He must be the typical guy who is doing a no-hit and who goes so far that this round he is doing it almost naked… That’s why he doesn’t even have a shield! Sure, he doesn’t need it. So that! They won’t give you. Everything makes sense in my head as if it were a puzzle.

The combat is summed up in 10 seconds of illusion and 5 seconds of slapping with the sad realitySo we crossed the threshold as stiff as a stick, I have never been prouder in a Souls game in my life. We are going to devastate Godrick in such a way that I have almost forgotten the confinement and the fever. I’m elated Lynnick is going to sack, he has understood the dynamic. He attacks with his brute force and I shoot from a distance, this can’t miss! Godrick is about to be history and he doesn’t know it yet. The gigantic villain concentrates his interest on me as soon as he starts, so my partner has no problem running to the side to catch up with him and starts attacking him. Swords and swords chained with unparalleled elegance, only 10 seconds of combat and I am already admired and grateful to the matchmaking for putting me next to that beast of combat. I dodge Godrick’s first few attacks well, so he turns around and does the move I’ve seen him do 400 times and has been identified faster by anyone who’s played against him as being the slowest but the most damaging. He first creates that ring of wind around him, then flips and attacks vertically from above. My ally swallows the two blows like a duck gobbling up breadcrumbs: without closing his mouth, without chewing, without leaving anything for the others, come on. Good old Lynnick dies right there, of course. Come on, the guy had no idea what he was doing. The combat is summed up in 10 seconds of illusion and 5 seconds of slapping with the sad reality: I am alone again.

Despite the blow to morale, I’m not giving up. I die, sure, but I summon again. I am irreducible. Joseph appears. He name nothing promising for a more resounding appearance, this is a full-fledged gentleman. He starts the match and everything runs smoothly. If you haven’t finished Godrick, stop reading here to avoid spoilers. This guy is so good that I want to pretend that I know what I’m doing too, so when the giant begins the transformation in the middle of the fight I remember what he’s going to do and run to hide behind some tombstones so he doesn’t get me. hit the first flare i know it throws. Big mistake, I stumbled over the orography and got caught up in some tombs just before reaching the shelter. Of course, the fire hits me flat. You only had to do one thing, Álvaro. Just one thing.

I run through the inventory as fast as my fever will allow me to restore my health, nervously stepping over the right vial TWICE. When I finally get my life back to a reasonable level, I look up and there’s Joseph. My hero. He alone continues to dodge and attack Godrick and between the two of us we get him to fall (especially him, I’m not going to lie to you, but I like to think that my grain of sand is there too). Finishing off the boss, I bid my savior farewell with a well-deserved bow. What to do now? In practically the only moment of clarity of the whole day, the tower at the end of the northeast wall of storm veil. Not without sweating, at the time I managed to reach it but at the top there was a mechanism that I didn’t know what it was for. Maybe what the boss left will work for me? Sure enough, I teleport to the grace near the top and discover that Gordick’s rune can be exchanged at the top of the building for a new item that I’m sure I’ll soon know how to use or combine with.

I just want to go to bed, too many emotions for a game sessionI feel so strong after having defeated Godrick the Grafted that right now nobody can beat me, my brain is not capable of discerning what to do next to an expert player and with the class Astrologer It’s not exactly a feat. But I’m way up there right now. So much so that I remember the first reality slap that Elden Ring gave me in the first hours of the game, yes that time when he promised me happy to open a chest and get loot and, instead, I was transferred to hell on earth. The terrible crystal mines where everyone seemed to have a disproportionate level and from which I only managed to run like a dog.

It’s probably too early for the mines as the first fights with the guards and workers in the area show me, but after so long the outside view of Caelid is captivating again… It still seems like another world, another planet, another system. Which mixed with my state makes me just want to go to bed at this point, too many emotions for a couple hour gaming session. After all, the raid on the Elden Ring with a fever was not so bad. There have been more blunders than successes, but it is one of the few times that a FromSoftware game has brought good fortune to a weak, timid and feverish player like me. Probably do not repeat.