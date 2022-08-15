The day Jennifer Lawrence was hacked, the term “viral” was born

Almost eight years ago the American actress, Jennifer Lawrence He experienced a media phenomenon on social networks and made a watershed in the term “viral”, after a hacker stole and spread photos of his private life and his naked body on the internet.

So the protagonist of “The Hunger Games” she was the most attacked for spreading more than 7 photographs, however she was not the only actress affected, images of actresses and intimate celebrities were also published, such as; Kate Upton, Victoria Justice, Ariana GrandeKirsten Dunst, Hope Solo, Krysten Ritter, Yvonne Strahovski, and Teresa Palmer.

Total, police identified more than 600 victimspolice officers arrested 4 people, the last one was 26-year-old George Garofano, who was accused of leaking more than 240 iCloud accounts (Apple’s virtual storage system) where videos and images are stored.

He managed to hack the celebrities of Hollywood posing as a technician Manzana to request username and passwords and thus gain access.

One of the actresses who spoke out through twitter was Victoria Justice, who stated in 2014 on her platform that the alleged photographs of her were false.

This situation caught the attention of many Internet users on social networks, which caused the viral term to be born among Internet users, since this situation attracted attention and began to proliferate in countless screens of different electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, tablets among others.

Viral content refers to content that spreads rapidly and massively on the internet, whether through social networks, email, instant messaging, or in any other digital way, as in the case of the actress Jennifer Lawrence.