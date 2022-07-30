Entertainment

The day Jennifer Lawrence was injured while filming Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence turned out wound while filming a scene from the movie “Don’t Look Up” in southeastern Massachusetts. This fact quickly became news, flooding all the international media with what happened.

The movie, “Don’t Look Up” on Netflix, directed by Adam McKay, began filming in November 2020 and stars Jennifer Lawrence , Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. During the recordings, at the beginning of 2021, the production moved to Brockton, Massachusetts, United States.

