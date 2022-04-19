The day Johnny Depp lost his finger because of his ex-wife Amber Heard – Prensa Libre

The defamation trial facing the actors had its third day of oral arguments on Thursday, April 14, with the testimony of the ex-partner’s former therapist, Laurel Anderson, who stated that there was “mutual abuse” in the relationship.

Currently Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are accused of defamation in a lawsuit near Washington that is part of a column published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which Heard described herself as a “victim of domestic violence” harassed by society after denouncing Depp two years earlier.

The court in Fairfaix, Virginia, USA, where the litigation is taking place, screened a recorded statement from the therapist who worked for the marriage during 2015 and 2016, both in individual and joint sessions.

“Both were victims of abuse in their homes. I think he was kept in check for decades until he and Heard got out of control and they got into what I saw as mutual abuse,” Anderson said.

When asked if Depp was violent with Heard, the therapist said “yes” and that she saw “multiple” bruises on her face.

Later, Anderson pointed out that, in her therapy sessions, the actress came to recognize that she also hit Depp during their fights.

Depp accuses Heard of having lost a finger

During the trial, on Wednesday, April 13, Elaine Bredehoft, a lawyer for Amber Heard, intervened and denied that her client cut off the actor’s finger during a dispute in Australia on March 8, 2015.

According to Bredehoft, at that time Depp and Heard went to the red carpet of the film Criminal Pactwhere the actor was the protagonist and one of his fingers was covered with a white band.

In the current trial, the actor said that the loss of the finger was after an argument with Heard in which she threw some bottles at him, while he had his hand on the bar.

“This finger, which I now call Little Richard, had the tip cut off. The whole bone was shattered, it looked like Vesuvius. He got infected, I had to have surgery twice, I wanted him back,” Depp said in 2018.

Heard denied everything and his lawyer said that Depp cut his finger himself and that, in addition, he made a hole in his cheek when putting out a cigarette.