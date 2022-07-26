The day Kristen Stewart set a Mercedes-Benz on fire

At the wheel of a Ford Mustang, Kristen Stewart witnesses a Mercedes completely on fire in her collaboration with The Rolling Stones. How this classic German model was born and why it differs from others in series production. Details below.

In 2022, to her nomination for playing Princess Diana in spencer, Kristen Stewart He added two more protagonists who, in this case, excited his fans accustomed to streaming platforms: crimes of the future (Mubi) and seberg, 2019 film now uploaded to Netflix. His professional career, however, takes on other facets when he is not shooting movies.

His work with classic cars transcends his cinematographic work. His filmography is somewhat more complex and covers both movies and special collaborations for rock bands. How to forget the leading role of him in If you really love nothing of Interpol and its dizzying proposal to The Rolling Stones.

And while a 1968 Ford Mustang fastback steals all the cameras in the Brits’ video, it’s not the only car featured. In one of the scenes, with the actress from Twilight (2008) and Spencer (2021) playing a rebel without a cause better than anyone else, the one who suffers mercilessly is a Mercedes-Benz from the 1980s.

Mercedes-Benz W126 on fire in The Rolling Stones video clip.

It’s about a Mercedes Benz W126a model with a particular market history, since its launch in 1979 marked the beginning of the second generation S-Class of the German brand and the replacement of the W116, its predecessor also S-Class intended for the manufacturer’s luxury range.

So much so that the W126 quickly imposed conditions at the turn of the decade and received hitherto unprecedented accolades from well-known magazines: in 1981, the Australians at Wheels Magazine made it a the first luxury vehicle to be named Car of the Year. All his parchments, at least in fiction, went to the flames.

It is that in the video clip of Ride ‘Em on Down (2016), this classic Mercedes appears literally on fire while Kristen Stewart drives through the streets of Los Angeles at the wheel of the Ford Mustang, an image that will surely have generated ambiguous sensations in German managers: burning one of their flagship cars as an insult or as an advertising strategy.

However, and as the following image shows, we could say that when Kristen Stewart a Mercedes-Benz advances ends in flames. Do you want to see the video? Just click on this link.