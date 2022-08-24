Entertainment

The day Margot Robbie hit Sebastian Stan on the head

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

In 2017 it premiered I, Tonyathe film based on the life of the controversial figure skater Tonya Harding and the incident that marked her life forever, when her greatest rival Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by two criminals in the pre-Olympic Games. In the main role was margot robbiebut also shared a cast with sebastian stan, allison janney (who took the Oscar award What Best Supporting Actress), Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholsonamong others.

The film directed by Craig Gillespie (cruel) It was highly praised by critics, especially for its performances, and was nominated for several awards. Everyone agreed that the Australian actress had managed to capture the essence of her character and give one of the best performances of her career.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Heisenberg dances to the rhythm of “Despecha” by Rosalía

10 mins ago

Mercato: hard blow confirmed for Cristiano Ronaldo!

11 mins ago

They renew billboard of the Municipal Cinematheque

21 mins ago

Borussia Dortmund do not want Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button