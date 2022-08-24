The day Margot Robbie hit Sebastian Stan on the head

In 2017 it premiered I, Tonyathe film based on the life of the controversial figure skater Tonya Harding and the incident that marked her life forever, when her greatest rival Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by two criminals in the pre-Olympic Games. In the main role was margot robbiebut also shared a cast with sebastian stan, allison janney (who took the Oscar award What Best Supporting Actress), Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholsonamong others.

The film directed by Craig Gillespie (cruel) It was highly praised by critics, especially for its performances, and was nominated for several awards. Everyone agreed that the Australian actress had managed to capture the essence of her character and give one of the best performances of her career.

Sebastian Stan and Margot Robbie played a highly toxic and abusive couple in I, Tonya.

margot robbielike many actors, defines himself as a method actress. It is an acting technique where the actors delve deeply into the psychology and environment of the character they are playing, in order to achieve a more realistic performance. In some interviews, the actress revealed that she usually does a lot of research before getting into a character, in order to understand every aspect of it.

There are many cases and anecdotes about the method actors, even many people have complained about them, arguing that they do not have very good attitudes within the set who excuse themselves in being involved in their characters and not doing it with bad intentions. and although margot robbiehe does not have a reputation for being a bad person or for having bad treatment towards his colleagues, There was one occasion when he did get carried away.

The movie features a lot of violent situations between Tonya and her husband Jeff.

The actress was so immersed in her character, that she had a little conflict with her co-star. sebastian stan. The actor put himself in the shoes of Jeff Gillooly, Tonya Harding’s abusive husband. And it was during a fight scene that they were filming, that the actress hit him on the head.

Related news

“We got so carried away that for a moment I forgot that we were on a film set and that I wasn’t Tonya and he wasn’t Jeff. We got into a fight, and he slams my hand on a door. I got mad and walked to the street, where the set actually ended so it was in the real world. I was so into what was going on that I hit him in the head.”

Fortunately, sebastian stan He didn’t take it badly and they continued rolling without any problem. In addition, both actors are good friends and have always dedicated nice words. Currently margot robbie has a lot of projects lined up, and sebastian stanIn addition to being strongly committed to the MCU, as it gives life to the Winter Soldier, is also working on new projects. Maybe soon, we’ll see them screen share again.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.