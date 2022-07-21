The day María Félix asked for “a man” as a gift on a visit to Cuba

María Félix leaving New York in 1949. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

María Félix was famous for her fondness for expensive gifts, especially jewelry, such as Agustín Lara’s ruby ​​necklace, his collection of Victorian turquoise and diamond-encrusted snakes, a centennial belt, among many others. She also said that the songs written by Agustín Lara, ‘María Bonita’, and Juan Gabriel, ‘María de todos las Marías’ were unique gifts. But among all the luxuries and eccentricities that the Doña had, what she achieved in Cuba had no comparison.

After a short stay in Spain where she recorded her first films abroad in 1949, years before Fidel Castro led the “Cuban Revolution”, the Mexican diva accepted the invitation of then President Carlos Prío Socarrás to visit the island.

The chronicle of that trip and what happened there was narrated by his son, the late actor Enrique Álvarez Félix in an interview with the host Cristina Saralegui in 1994, and endorsed by the María Félix Foundation on its Facebook page, although with some discrepancies. .

According to the story of Álvarez Félix, shortly before traveling to Cuba, while going through a bag of mail, the actress discovered a letter that a prisoner on the island had sent her telling her about his tragedy and begging him to intervene in her case. “I know that the Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre is going to make me the miracle that you read this letter,” said the actor who said the letter.

The author of the letter was in jail for killing a criminal who broke into his house, beat his mother and raped his sister. “I know that you are going to pass through Cuba, do me the favor of advocating for me, because what I did was in self-defense to save my mother and save my sister. Help me, do something for me,” he begged.

The version of the foundation is different is the first part of the story: “Many letters from fans arrived at his suite. While preparing to attend a dinner of honor at the Presidential Palace, he selected a letter at random, from the envelope it fell into the Soil a medal of the Virgen de la Caridad del Cobre, which motivated his interest in reading the letter.It was not a simple admirer, but a man who was in prison and sentenced to death for having killed his sister’s rapist. The inmate asked him to intercede with the President to spare his life.”

The truth is that María Félix, who received innumerable tributes and the keys to Havana, was willing to do whatever was in her power to help that man. And they say that when former president Prío Socarrás offered to give her whatever she wanted as a gift, she took advantage of her opportunity.

“We have given you all the prizes that are awarded to distinguished guests, but I want to give you a personal gift. Tell me what you want: a house, a car, a jewel?”, the Prío told him, according to the story of the foundation. “None of that, Mr. President; I want you to give me a man… a man sentenced to death,” La Doña reportedly replied.

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) *08.04.1914-08.04.2002+Schauspielerin, Sängerin, Tänzerin, MexikoPorträterschienen Juli 1959 (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Álvarez Félix assured Cristina Saralegui that her mother read the prisoner’s letter at a reception with the former Cuban president and he promised to review the case, while the foundation assures that Prío gave a colonel the letter and ordered him to annul the sentence. of death

According to the diva’s son, the man was released, because four months later she received another letter to thank him for his help. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Cuba or where it is, he passed with us, he passed with people who needed it and one was fortunate to be able to help a being who needed help.”

Despite this gesture, the Doña recognized years later that she could have done more thanks to the power she built over the years. “Perhaps I wasted my fame. I would have wanted to help my country a little more, I would have wanted to help more all those indigenous people who are in the deepest hole, with the threat of becoming extinct for lack of help. I would have wanted to do more for the others but life went by very quickly”.

