The day Martina fell, “the black widow” who chose her victims to drug and rob them – Prensa Libre

According to international media, a woman identified herself as “Martina” and for a long time used profiles on dating applications to commit multiple attacks over several weekends.

It started on Badoo and ended on Tinder. A woman pretended to be “Martina”, but she got a big surprise.

According to reports, Martina used various identities in the appshe planned how to seduce his victims and then attack them.

It was revealed that on August 7, 2021, “Martina” received an invitation from JC, a 33-year-old bank employee residing in San Isidro, Argentina. That day, “Martina”, allegedly 21 years old, who for two weeks exchanged messages on Badoo, finally came to a meeting with JC and after having placed drugs in his drink, he leaned on three men who emptied the victim’s house. .

According to reports, the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, led by Carolina Asprella, began the persecution against “Martina”, known as the black widow of 152, a synonym associated with the route of the bus she boarded for transportation.

The mistake and the trace

According to the prosecution, a footprint that the black widow left in JC’s house was the key to locating her and determining her true identity.

“Martina”, the black widow was identified as Julieta Giselle Estrada 21 years old and mother of a 4-year-old son for whom she has received a pension at Banco Nación since 2019.

According to reports, the black widow continued to operate in the apps dating and Tinder fell into a persecution planned by the prosecution with the support of JC. The officers created a plan and requested information from Tinder to compare if it was the same person.

However, when they arrived at her residence they did not find her because she had moved and several neighbors indicated that she was aggressive and that she was involved in constant confrontations, for which they managed to expel her from the site.

After the investigators collated more data, they located the residence of the black widow and compared her prints with the one found on a glass in JC’s house. In addition, when she was caught they discovered that she had more complaints for similar cases in which she had drugged her victim.

The black widow remains in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and her son has reportedly been handed over to relatives for care while his case is heard.