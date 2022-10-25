The day Nicki Minaj panicked the planet with the Anaconda clip

Eight years ago, Nicki Minaj released the incendiary clip from her tube Anaconda which, in 24 hours, was viewed almost 20 million times on the Vevo platform. A record. Today, this little ultra sexual film full of symbols – now viewed more than 1 billion times on YouTube – has lost none of its luster. And without him, there probably wouldn’t have been the equally mythical WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Back to a controversial subject that represents much more than a story of buttocks and thongs in the jungle.

In rap, feminism and pop culture, there was a before and after August 19, 2014. It was on this date that the Trinidadian-American rapper Nicki Minaj released the video for her single Anacondataken from his third album, The Pinkprint (2014). The cover of the single, where the artist’s plump buttocks are exposed in the foreground, had already caused a stir a few days earlier. Many diversions had circulated on the web, in particular an image where the famous posterior was transformed into the letters O of the Google logo. But on the day the video was released and in the weeks that followed, the excitement escalated. We only talk aboutAnaconda, whether at the coffee machine, in the media or on social networks. In 24 hours, the clip is seen 19.6 million times on the Vevo platform, beating a record held so far by the very sulphurous video of Wrecking-Ball (2013) by Miley Cyrus. A week later, we are at 100 million views. And today, more than 1 billion people have fantasized about the clip on YouTube. Nicki Minaj was even the first rapper, in 2021, to reach one billion views on the platform. But why such fascination? We must review the kitsch and sulphurous Anaconda to understand and pay attention to the smallest detail. In this video shot in Los Angeles by American Colin Tilley (to whom we owe music videos for Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Britney Spears, Dj Snake and Megan Thee Stallion), we see the artist indulging – in thong – to twerking sessions with friends in the jungle, suggestively eating a banana, engaging in steamy gym sessions and giving a dumbfounded Drake a lap dance. Unlike rap clips from male artists, the women aren’t mere stooges dancing in trikinis alongside them. They act like “bosses”, brandishing the image of “bad bitches”.



The cover of Nicki Minaj’s single Anaconda, which has been the subject, like the clip, of numerous diversions on the web

Nicki Minaj even mocks men by abusing phallic symbols like when she throws a banana over her shoulder with a disdainful pout. While the presence of juicy fruit and whipped cream clearly evoke female enjoyment. Another edifying symbol? The very title of the piece refers to the phallus but also to the original sin: in paradise, the devil takes the form of a serpent who incites Adam and Eve to bite into the forbidden fruit. In revenge for offending the planet, one of Nicki Minaj’s dancers rehearsing a live performance of the track for the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards was bitten by a snake on set. In 2014, in the QG American, Nicki Minaj, falsely naive, nevertheless tries to minimize the symbolic significance of his video. She explains : “I don’t really know what there is to say about this video, I’m serious. I just see this video as a normal video. I think this video is about what girls do. Girls love hanging out with other girls, and if we could be any younger, we’d want to have slumber parties again, and dance with our friends. My character in the video is just talking about two guys she dated at the time, and why they were good, what they bought her, and what they were telling her. It’s daring, like a funny story.” In another interview, she simply confessed, half-heartedly, to have wanted to highlight women with shapes.

But the public does not hear it that way. After the broadcast ofAnacondatwo camps clash on social networks and in the media. Some find the clip vulgar, demeaning and ridiculous. One can read in the Youtube comments of the time: “This is what is wrong with today’s society” or “Nicki gives a demeaning image of womenOthers see it as a feminist dimension. Nicki Minaj, who was ranked in 2013 in the list of “the most influential black women” by the prestigious New York Times, establishes its power and assumes a completely uninhibited, primitive, wild and almost shamanic feminine sexuality. Ultimate sign of his dominance? Her gold jewelry and designer clothes, sported at several points in the clip. But the debate is actually about the very essence of feminism: is the star in this clip a free subject who satisfies her desires or an object of desire subjected to the lustful gazes of others? Nicki Minaj, one of the rare rappers to have succeeded in a very macho environment and to be respected by her male peers, here defends sorority (she stands in the middle of other women) as well as a pop and sex-positive feminism, a current born in the 80s in the United States, in reaction to a branch of feminism anti-pornography and anti-prostitution. At the time, his approach was not commonplace, which explains why it shocked so many well-meaning people. Since then, many clips of rappers and pop stars have surfed the wave. The most beautiful heir ofAnaconda undoubtedly remains the WAP (2020) by Cardi B, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, who also provoked controversy with her deluge of erotic scenes and sexual allegories.