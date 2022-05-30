The day Nicole Kidman celebrated her mysterious divorce from Tom Cruise | TV and Show

It’s been 21 years since Hollywood saw one of the most established couples in the entertainment industry, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, end their marriage.

They were together for more than 10 years, after meeting on the set of “Days of Thunder”, Tony Scott’s film; and some time later they were married in a ceremony that took place in a chapel in Colorado, United States.

The couple adopted two children, Isabella and Connocer, while walking red carpets or doing projects together, including Stanley Kubrick’s latest film “Eyes Wid Shut”, a 400-day shoot, a time when the couple’s love would have been fading or -at least- so the press of the time assured it.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s relationship

“My first reaction to meeting ‘Nic’ was pure lust…it was totally physical,” Tom Cruise told Entertainment Weekly in 1995.

El País collected a statement by Nicole Kidman in 1999, when she pointed out that “our marriage is nine years old now and we have passed the date of the fateful first seven years. When you are also loved for your flaws, you are truly safe. I don’t know what I would do without Tom. We are so close that we each finish each other’s sentences. We understand each other without speaking”.

A sign that their marriage was almost perfect or that the actors knew perfectly well how to hide the problems that could arise in the midst of the maelstrom of Hollywood.

They looked like the perfect family, along with their children Isabella and Connorand even made their filming times compatible with the goal that the children would never be alone, and they, the greatest amount of time together.

They were able to prepare lunch for their children, attend school activities, and split their time between their homes in New York, Colorado, Australia, and Los Angeles.

Although, no matter how consolidated they were, They were never without controversy.. Rumors about a “screen” relationship, which only served to cover up Cruise’s alleged homosexuality, haunted them for years. They even went to court for this situation and won, more than once.

However, that happiness could not last longer and in 2001 Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise signed a divorce, surprising many.

A not so perfect couple

Not only did they seem like the perfect Hollywood family, but they also constantly bragged about their romantic moments together.

A typical day for Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise might consider skydiving and air kissing. Considering that the actor is passionate about extreme sports, she assured that she loved extreme sports, as much as her husband.

“I’m addicted to Tom. It’s my drug. I love it. It is very romantic. He buys me flowers, he writes me letters. He loves being married” assured the Australian at that time.

Nevertheless, it all ended in 2001, after the couple spent a year and a half filming with Stanley Kubrickthe director who privileged them over Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger, but who would have put them in check.

The shoot was originally going to last 3 months, however, it was soon a year and a half for a film in which both had to undress body and soul to interpret a marriage in crisis. Hence, many indicate that this would be the reason for their divorce.

However, the couple has rarely referred to the subject, it was only in 2012 when Kidman denied in The New York Times that this filming was the beginning of the end of their marriage.

“I understand that it fits with the narrative that the public has created seeing what happened next, but I definitely don’t see it that way. Back then Tom and I were happily married.”

The details that count between Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

The filming of Kubrick is not the only reason blamed for the divorce of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, but there is also talk of Scientology, a religious belief classified as a sect.

The documentary “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief”, directed by Alex Gibney, points to this theory, indicating that while they were married, the actor distanced himself from his religion. A former executive of the cult assured that Scientology ordered “to facilitate the breakup” of the couple.

But the reality was that on February 25, 2001, Tom filed for divorce against Nicole, ensuring that their marriage had ended days before their 10-year anniversary.

The key in that statement was that if the marriage was found to have lasted more than 10 years, the actor had to, by law of the State of California, pay a million dollar child support to the actress.

Nevertheless, the situation affected Kidman so much that she suffered an abortion in March of that yearso it could be verified that they had been together longer and Tom just wanted to avoid his legal responsibility.

“In many ways, I was a child when I got married and still was when I separated. I didn’t have an experience of adult life, which embarrassed me,” the actress told The Guardian.

The children, Isabella and Connor, were left in the custody of their father, but also raised under Scientology, which has led to speculation that religion distanced them from their mother, although she only confirmed that she maintains a reserved relationship with them.

The image of the celebration

It was 2001 and Nicole Kidman was interviewed on television by the famous presenter David Letterman, whom I do not hesitate to admit that after the divorce she was able to wear heels again, due to the short stature of her then-husband.

Although without a doubt, the most iconic image of the couple’s mysterious divorce is when the actress leaves the lawyer’s office after having signed the divorce, raising her arms and celebrating.

Vanity Fair highlights “We still haven’t known – and may never know – the real, concrete reasons why Nicole cried out in relief when she signed the divorce agreement, but we do know how people felt about that image. They saw in her the representation of freedom.”

After the couple’s divorce, Nicole Kidman detached herself from the image of her now ex-husband and continued with a successful career in Hollywood, starting with her outstanding participation in “Moulin Rouge”, but also winning the Oscar two years later for “Las Hours”.

Despite this, the Australian did not hesitate to declare in 2018: “I got married very young, but that did not give me power, it gave me protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man prevented her from being sexually harassed, ”according to ABC.

For his part, Tom has practically never referred to the subject, except once, when he pointed out in an interview with Vanity Fair that “she (Nicole) knows why, and I know why. She is the mother of my children and I wish her the best.”