the day of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and The Last Duel

And on the penultimate day the Bennifers arrived … What a pre-final, for the Venice Film Festival 2021! Are you ready? Except last minute surprises tonight at 9pm (approximately) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will do their first red carpet together. That of The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, to be exact. The English director awarded with the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award. It is very likely that then everyone will move to Venice, for the amfAR party …

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: why they are at the Venice Film Festival 2021

The organizers of the Venice Film Festival 2021 held it (almost) last. The Last Duel, the Hollywood blockbuster second for waiting only to Dunes. In the cast Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Judy Comer. And Ben Affleck, in a “secondary” part but in a platinum blonde version. But co-writer with friend Matt. It hadn’t happened since the time of the Oscar for Will Hunting, rebellious genius. And Ben, in Venice, arrived with JLo. We all hoped so …

Venice 78: today’s program, Friday 10 September

But there is not alone The Last Duel. It’s not just the Bennifers. The penultimate day of the 2021 Venice Film Festival is also that of the last two films in competition for the Golden Lion. Of the first prizes and the latest events …

Venice Film Festival 2021: films in competition today

ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 by Erik Matti. True story. Philippines. The pro-government journalist Sisoy Salas opens his eyes to the reality of corruption. His friend and editor of the newspaper is kidnapped and killed along with his son and 6 other colleagues. In parallel, the story of Roman, a prisoner accused of a murder he did not commit. Denunciation and biblical length (208 minutes) …

AN AUTRE WORLD by Stéphane Brizé. With Vincent Lindon, Sandrine Kiberlain. The French director concludes his trilogy on the world of work. A business executive, his wife, his family. Man’s professional choices are about to upset everyone’s life. Manager of a large industrial group, the man no longer knows how to satisfy the inconsistent requests of his superiors … Today’s work wears down even those who have it and command … Lindon is a prize.

Venice Film Festival 2021: the other films of the day

THE LAST DUEL by Ridley Scott, with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck (Out of competition). France, 14th century. Based on real events, the film tells the latest legally authorized duel, disputed between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris. Carrouges’ wife Marguerite, raped by Le Gris, publicly accuses her attacker. And her husband, despite the friendship that binds the two men, supports her… A spectacular historical epic, with a super cast.

DE ANDRE ‘# DE ANDRE‘: STORY OF AN EMPLOYEE by Roberta Lena (Out of competition). A son’s musical and personal homage to the political, artistic and human legacy of a great poet. A deep love relationship. Cristiano De André re-proposed the concept album to the Italian public in a two-year tour Story of an employee, De André’s very current masterpiece, written in 1973. The film tells the story. In the film, Cristiano talks about himself …

Today’s guests: the stars arriving at the Lido

Ridley Scott, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Comer. Roberto went, Lino Musella

Events, awards, meetings today

H 17.30 Hall of stuccoes Hotel Excelsior, Agiscuola golden lion award ceremony

H 18 Hollywood Celebrities Lounge, awards ceremony of the Venice Critics’ Week 78

H 19 Casa degli Autori award ceremony of the Venice Days 2021. During the ceremony, the directors Elisa Fuksas of Endless and Francesco Lettieri of Lovely Boy the SIAE Prize is awarded.

H 21.15 Sala Grande ceremony for the presentation of the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Prize to Ridley Scott. The screening of his new film follows The Last Duel with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. The film is out of competition.

The amfAR Party, presented by Campari, returns to the Arsenale in Venice. Charity cocktail and dinner on the water, performance by Nicole Scherzinger. Super guests Emile Hirsch, Julian Lennon, Jay Ellis, Nina Senicar, Dylan Penn. Izabel Goulart, Umberta Gnutti Beretta, Bob Kunze-Concewitz. Eiza Gonzáles, Maia Mitchell. And amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy

