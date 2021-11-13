The Day of Kindness: why the festival was born in Japan and how it spread around the world

Reading a newspaper is a right for those who do not close their eyes. Writing a newspaper that everyone can understand is a duty of those who do our job. “Il Fatto dei Bambini” was born from the desire to give children the opportunity to know the facts in a simple way and from the desire to offer teachers and parents a tool to talk to children about what concerns them too.

How many times have you heard from parents or teachers: “Be kind”. But how can you be? And what is kindness? Tomorrow November 13th is the right occasion to talk about it in class why November 13 is World Kindness Day. It is clear that we cannot be kind just one day a year but thanks to this initiative we can reflect and think of a word that everyone, children, teenagers and adults must say to them.

When and where was the Day of Kindness born?

World Kindness Day was born in Japan thanks to the Japan Small Kindness Movement, founded in 1988 in Tokyo, where two years earlier a first group of organizations had been formed, united in the World Kindness Movement. The first time it was celebrated was in 1998. And from there, it spread all over the world!

Why did you choose to dedicate a calendar day to kindness?

World Kindness Day aims to highlight the good deeds that are done in a community by focusing on positive power and the common thread of kindness. Kindness is a fundamental part of the human condition that bridges the divisions of race, religion, politics, gender and place.

What events have been celebrated in recent years?

In the United States, a Global Flashmob was held in 15 countries and 33 cities with the images of the event broadcast on the big screens of New York City. In Singapore in 2009, 45,000 yellow flowers were given away.

What can be done on this day?

On this day it is necessary to promote attention and respect towards others, the courtesy of small gestures, patience, care, listening to the needs of others without forgetting one’s own. Kindness is courtesy, good manners, saying words like thank you, please, please and sorry. But kindness is also being selfless, generous, and helpful with others. Kindness is a practice of attention and good manners that makes us and others better so it should be celebrated every day.

A book to read: “The book of graces. A little guide to gratitude “by Lodovica Cima (DeAgostini)

Graces are not all the same. There are the graces of the heart that beats fast when you say them, the graces do the same that pretend indifference, the graces to giggle, who are ashamed and act silly, and those who are wide open, who open their arms and hold you tightly. Depending on the different situations in which you can find yourself, learn to discover this word and all the emotions that accompany it. A collection of tender and heartwarming tales that illustrate twenty different ways to say thank you, with training to improve, and ultimately earn you the Perfect Thanksgiving diploma!