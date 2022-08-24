The day of receiving the new direct payment check in the United States is approaching

The direct payment check of $500.00 USD per month is about to reach its beneficiaries. The deadline is just around the corner, it will be next week. However, there are several conditions and particularities that you should not lose sight of. Cuban Directory He inquired about it and here he offers you detailed information so that, as always, you stay updated with us.

The first thing you should know is that if you are approved you will receive a $500.00 USD preloaded card. With it you can buy what you want, there is no restriction.

In Evanston, Illinois, for example, the deadline will be this coming August 29. The resources to execute this payment to the beneficiaries add up to $6000.00 USD.

If you live in that state, hurry up and apply. There is a budget for 150 families who will receive the check with open arms.

Remember that this financial aid began in 2019, as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic appeared. The checks issued since then have been a kind of balm for families who lost their jobs and livelihoods.

What people are eligible now?

First requirement: you must live in Evanston and your family income must be at or below 250% of the federal poverty line.

You must be between the ages of 18 and 24 or, if you are an adult, over 62 years of age. A key point in these requirements is that you must belong to the undocumented community.

Payment requests opened on August 15 and the deadline will be August 29. So you’re still in time to benefit from a direct paycheck.

This program is also supported by funds from the American Rescue Act signed by Joe Biden last year. The rule was registered as “Direct payment check”.