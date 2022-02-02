The day of the EU Green Taxonomy: what it is, why it is important, the political divisions on nuclear and gas, the rejection of technicians and Italy’s strategy

And the day came. The one where the Commission European will adopt the second and highly anticipated one delegated act which, together with a number of other delegated acts, should be defined in the detail the regulation on European green taxonomywhich says to the private investors what is ‘sustainable’ and what is not. Only this second act split theEuropedivided between the countries that support the inclusion of gas And nuclear in Taxonomy and those who oppose it. In reality, for months there has been a dispute between the Germanyunfavorable to the insertion of the energy of the atom and the France, which derives nearly 70% of its energy from nuclear reactors. In recent days, the EU commissioner responsible for the dossier, the Irishman Mairead McGuinnesshas already anticipated that only “small changes” will be possible with respect to the draft sent on December 31 to member countries. In the last few hours the confirmation: “There will be a change, not one rewrite“Of the draft that opened the doors to both gas (“fossil fuel, but much better than the continuous use of dirty coal “) and nuclear power. With gods stakeshowever, also considered insufficient by the Group on Sustainable Finance (Platform for Sustainable Finance), the group of experts set up byEuropean Union to draw up the list of green activities.

Green Taxonomy – To reach, in fact, the climate goals that the EU has set itself – a 55 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050 – the funds publiclike those of Next Generation EU, but private intervention is also necessary. Hence the need for a classification system that acts as a beacon for businesses on the one hand, to the investors on the other. The Green Taxonomy Regulation thus entered into force on 12 July 2020. You are the climate goals: mitigation and adaptation to climate change, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, transition towardscircular economy, prevention and control of pollution, protection of biodiversity and the health of eco-systems. To be included in the Green Taxonomy, therefore, an activity should positively contribute to at least one of the six environmental objectives and do not have a negative impact on anyone else target (in addition to respecting the minimum social guarantees).

The first delegated act – The real knot, however, is precisely the delegated acts which must establish the technical criteria to be followed to establish which are the activities sustainable. The first delegated act, which concerns the objectives of mitigation and adaptation to the changes climaticwas published by the Commission on 21 April 2021. After a first draft rejected by PolandRomania, BulgariaSlovakia, CroatiaCyprus, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary and Malta, the act was approved on December 9th. Among the various sectors, including energy, transport, building and manufacturing activities, includes approximately 40% of listed companies. Not to mention the attempt to insert between sustainable activities also the production of weapons, carried out by Leonardo spathe company that deals with technologies spacedefense and armaments, whose major shareholder is Ministry of Economy with a share of about 30% and where the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, worked at the head of the technology and innovation division. Returning to the delegated act, the document established a CO2 emission limit for energy activities of 100 grams CO2e / kWh (considering direct and indirect emissions), suspending the decision on gas and nuclear power, the heart of the second delegated act.

The split in the EU – In the meantime, however, the debate between the Villages of the Union. In recent months there has also been talk of a sort of pact between Italy, interested in including gas and Francecommitted to promoting the nuclear. Then the Commission began to uncover the cards. Already in October 2021, the president Ursula von der Leyen (whose position in favor of the atom’s energy was known) clearly expressed for the first time the direction it was taking: “We need more renewablebut also from a stable source, the nuclear he was born in gas“. On the same days 12 countries (FranceBulgaria, CroatiaCzech Republic, Finland, HungaryPoland, SlovakiaSlovenia e Romania) have sent a letter to EU Commission calling for the inclusion of nuclear power in the taxonomy. Then there was the Cop 26 of Glasgowwhere Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Denmark and Portugal signed a joint declaration against the insertion of atom energy. A real battle that has never stopped.

The second delegated act – Finally, on December 31, the draft of the second act delegate. For what concern nuclearthe European Commission considers it one energy source necessary during the transition to climate neutrality. With stakes: the green light would be given to projects carried out by 2045 for which it can be demonstrated that it has a plant of disposal of waste operational by 2050 and provided that the highest standards of safety, imposed by international treaties. Except that, to date, it is not yet clear which systems are to be considered safe, without thinking about the fourth generation of which there is much talk, but who can not boast of anyone yet commercial reactor working. To be clear, the one that entered into operation in December 2021 in Chinaafter 10 years of work, it is a reactor demonstrative. And also in Italy, while changing politics and inserting the accelerator, i reactors commercials could never go into operation by 2030. Doors open for gas as well. In this case, the new gas plant projects should be approved by 31 December 2030. They would be considered ‘sustainable” gas-fired power plants with an emission limit (but only direct) of 270 grams of CO2 equivalent per kWh or which emit less than 550 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per kW of power installed, on average, over the next 20 years. In practice, the limit is not on sustainability or not the plant itself, but we rely on its own less use to arrive at a consequent reduction of emissions. Another alternative envisaged in the draft is the gradual replacement of fossil gas, as the power plant’s fuel, with another low-carbon fuel, such as biogas or hydrogen. With steps of mixing to 2026 and 2030 (modified in the final version) and total replacement by 2036.

The latest positions – The draft did not do that food controversy and accusations. Meanwhile, the dossier of the group of experts set up by the European Union to draw up the list of green activities (Platform for Sustainable Finance), rejected the second delegated act, as explained by a ilfattoquotidiano.it Luca Bonaccorsi, director of Sustainable Finance of the NGO Transport & Environment and one of the authors of the report. In addition to Germanyin a public letter they reiterated their “no to nuclear power” too SpainDenmark, Luxembourg and Austria. The latter two countries have also threatened to resort to Court of Justice of the EU. In the meantime, Italy (which has never officially exhibited itself on gas, merely winks at Paris with several statements) sent to Brussels a document, focusing on the most expensive business a Rome, those related to gas. In the document, the government Dragons assessed the limits set out in the second delegated act to be too stringent to recognize plants as ‘green’. According to Italy, the emission threshold of Co2 / kWh should be raised to 340 grams, or it should be allowed to maintain an annual average of 750 kilograms of Co2 / kWh calculated over twenty years. Obviously, the president of the European Investment Bank does not think so, Werner Hoyer. “The fact that some investments are possible does not mean that they need to be done “he said, reiterating that there is no intention to invest in nuclear power and demonstrating perplexity also on the criteria inserted for gas. In Italy, along the same lines, Bank Ethics. “We never expected one solution the final so to the downside that it also includes gas and nuclear power among the financeable activities ”commented the president Anna Fasanoannouncing that “the group will continue to stand out with policies of investment more rigorous and selective to bring about real change in the economic system “.

What will happen – After the adoption by the Commission, it will be up to Parliament And Advice EU pronounce on the text. The two bodies will have between four ei six months to approve or reject it (they will not be able to amend it). To block the act delegated to the Council, one is required majority qualified from opposing countries, i.e. at least 20 states representing the 65 percent of the European population. The EU Parliament, on the other hand, would need the absolute majority of its members, namely 353 MEPs. The final verdict, therefore, is awaited for July 2022.