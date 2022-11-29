The day of the famous: Cara Delevingne donates orgasms

28.11.2022 7:39 p.m.



Updated: 28.11.2022 7:39 p.m.



Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson confirm their relationship

It confirms what was an open secret. Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson they have confirmed their relationship after attending their first public event as a couple: a Knicks game in New York. An event in which they did not hide and showed all their love in front of the people.

Shakira’s getaway with her children to Cantabria

Shakira I was leaving Barcelona this weekend accompanied by her children, Milan and Sasha, and his brother Tonino to move to Cantabria and not to Miami as was initially speculated. Passionate about surfing, the Colombian has found her particular refuge on Oyambre beach to disconnect and recharge batteries in view of his imminent move to the United States.

Shakira with fans at the airport / EP

The Weeknd announces dates in Spain

The artist The Weeknd has announced the 2023 dates for the extension of his tour After Hours Til Dawn Tour. The singer will perform on July 18 at the Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid and on July 20 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

The Weeknd / LIVE NATION tour poster

Dua Lipa obtains Albanian nationality

Dua Lipa has received the Albanian nationality by the country’s president, Bajram Begaj. This coincides with the end of the world tour of the artist, Future Nostalgiain the Skenderbej square of Tirana, the day the 110th anniversary of the independence of the Balkan country is celebrated.

“Happy to give the one and only Dua Lipa Albanian citizenship“, Begaz said after signing the presidential decree. “The Albanian youth has you as an example and you have shown that dreams can be achieved by working harder and harder,” he added. Dua Lipa was born in London in 1995 in a Kosovo Albanian family.

Dua Lipa receives Albanian nationality / INSTAGRAM

The next meeting between Shakira and Piqué

News in the Shakira and Piqué separation. three weeks after reach an agreement After a negotiation that lasted 12 hours and in which they decided that the singer should leave Barcelona and settle in Miami with her children Milan and Sasha, the ex-partner must ratify the agreement on the custody of minors on December 1. The two are summoned this Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the Court of First Instance and Family No. 18 of Barcelona to ratify said agreement. An appointment that will mean a new face to face between the artist and the ex-soccer player.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué in Barcelona / EP

Laura Escanes meets again with Álvaro de Luna

The relationship between Laura Escanes and Alvaro de Luna it advances without brakes despite the impediments and the distance. The singer is on tour in Latin America and, although he was going to be away from his girl for a few weeks, the influencer wanted to put an end to the kilometers that separated them and has moved to Mexico to reunite with his new love. On this occasion, the couple has not hidden the trip as they did when they traveled to Tenerife.

Laura Escanes and Álvaro de Luna in Mexico / NETWORKS

Cara Delevingne donates her orgasms

I’m here to have an orgasm and donate it to science.” With this declaration of intent, the model participates in the BBC series planet sexa program that investigates the “orgasmic gap” between genders. And it is that according to a study only 65% ​​of women reach it.

delevingne not only does he present this docuseries but he has even donated blood before and after masturbate for science to get results. What will they reveal?

The model and actress Cara Delevingne / EP

Tom Holland, successor to Antonio Banderas

After meeting him in Uncharted, the Spanish actor got along very well with the latest Spiderman. “I thought he was a very energetic and fun guy,” Banderas confesses. So when they have proposed a successor to embody the role of The Fox, he has not hesitated to give the name of Holland. “He has his spark, so… why not?” Finishes the man from Malaga.