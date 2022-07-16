The day Rafael Caro Quintero broke up with Los Chapitos – El Financiero

Approximately 3,152 kilometers of land are fought over inch by inch by two criminal groups: those led by Rafael Caro Quintero and Los Chapitos.

The history of enmity between these two groups occurred in 2013when the “Narco of Narcos” he won his freedom because of an error caused by the Mexican courts. So, the founder of the extinct Guadalajara Cartel returned to the region that he once dominated: the Sonoran desert.

According to the local weekly Riotwelve, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada offered him protection in a town far from drug traffickers Surutato (in Sinaloa). But the shelter of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel ended as soon as he could, so he packed his bags and with one hand in front and the other behind he reached El Batamote, Sonora.

The US hunt against the “Narco de Narcos” forced him to flee again. To return to being the ‘gentleman’ he was in the 1980s, Caro took off his front hand and then his back, and set out to negotiate a piece of the pie with his old associates. This time he did it his way: he summoned his nephews and formed the Caborca ​​Cartel, which is currently in a battle with Los Chapitos, children of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmánfor control of the Sonoran desert.

Rafael Caro Quintero, the “Narco de Narcos” was arrested by elements of the Mexican Navy. The man, for whom the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) offered a reward of 20 million dollars, has been arrested in Guachochi, Chihuahua.

Thirty-five years ago, the capo was first apprehended for the torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. As is known, he spent 28 years in a Mexican prison, until August 8, 2013, when he was released thanks to an injunction signed by a Collegiate Criminal Court of the Third Circuit of the State of Jalisco.