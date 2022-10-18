The day Rihanna consoled Karim Benzema on Twitter

Back in the summer of 2014. The French team is in Brazil to compete in the World Cup. After a properly negotiated first round, Didier Deschamps’ men got rid of Nigeria without too much difficulty in the round of 16. In the next round, it is the great Germany which awaits the Blues. A major challenge for Raphaël Varane, Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema… which started badly: in the 12th minute, Mats Hummels opened the scoring with a header from a free kick.

France is pushing, with several chances from the Real Madrid striker. In vain. Germany eliminates our Blues, inevitably disappointed after this setback (we remember the tears of Antoine Griezmann). But the highlight of this quarter-final takes place just minutes after the final whistle. On Twitter, Rihanna does not hide her disappointment to see the France of her favorite Karim Benzema exit the World Cup. She splits with a simple and explicit message of consolation: “My baby Benze :(”