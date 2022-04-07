The day Scarlett Johansson decided to speak out about her leaked nude photos

The famous Black Widow of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) has been the victim of hackers and the violation of privacy. The weight of her fame has led to a viral exposure of nude photos of her in 2011 and 2016.

The first time it happened was in 2011 and the photos came to light at two different times. The first part photos were of Johansson sensually wrapped in a towel and the other was a selfie topless.

Days later, a third photo of the famous Black Widow came out. This time the snapshot was apparently taken by someone else. In it, a bed appears taken from the edge and she is seen lying down with a pen and a position as if she were reading.

The actress is seen wearing a black tank top and no pants, just white underwear. The actress’s butt appears in the foreground.

Scarlett Johansson.

The person responsible for leaking said content was a man named Cristopher Chaney. Subject was responsible for hacking Johansson’s iPhone photos. The fact did not go unpunished since he had to pay a $150,000 fine and 71 months in prison.

The actress’s lawyer, Marty Singer, said at the time: “the photographs are very personal and private, it is a self-portrait of my client in her own home in a state of undress.” He also demanded that they be downloaded from the internet.

For his part, Johansson spoke in an interview with CNN. “Just because you are an actress and famous does not mean that you do not protect your privacy, no matter the context or the situation and when it is harassed or at risk, it is wrong and unfair”he claimed.

In said interview, the conversation revolved around the photos, however, the then 26-year-old artist avoided them or changed the subject. However, when faced with the situation, she expressed how difficult it was to handle it: “When you give more of yourself you usually get this attention back and I’m getting it.”

Then, In 2016, the actress from “The Avengers” was once again the target of hackers and new photos of the beautiful actress were published on the internet. Social media massively viralized the photos.

In this second time, the artist can be seen lying on a naked bed and taking photos in different poses and with various sensual gestures in each snapshot.