The day Scarlett Johansson walked around the poshest place in New York in leggings

What happens in the hamptons It’s not like he’s staying in the Hamptons, it’s just that no one cares. The well-known New York town where those who have a boat spend the summer and only wear white polo shirts and beige linen pants during the hottest months, hardly has any points of interest. The great mansions with piers follow one after another like the stations of the Manhattan subway, only that rats do not sneak in between them nor do strange smells sneak in. There are also lovely souvenir shops where a t-shirt costs the same as a month’s rent and bakeries with French pastries where some familiar faces – hidden under a baseball cap – baseball or a borsalino hat – they come daily in search of the breakfast croissant. Nothing happens in The Hamptons because it has been decided that way. He knows Sarah Jessica Parker –A regular in the area, however, one of the funniest episodes of sex in new york– and he knows it Scarlett Johansson.

Famous poor before millionaires

the protagonist of match point goes on a date with the most select group of New York vacationers every August and this year has been no exception. He has already settled there and has already started some of the boring and wonderful routines previously described to which are added an appointment at the hairdresser, a walk with an ice cream (Italian, of course. In The Hamptons there are more European summer rituals than North American ones) and a lunch with a friend who, if he required a label, would have more to do with with the clothing of those attending a tennis match than with the VIP list of Studio 54. Although Scarlett Johansson has not taken into account neither one nor the other.