The day that Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme sang the narcocorrido “El Ratón” in honor of Ovidio Guzmán

Eduin Caz sang Ovidio Guzmán’s corrido on his Instagram (Photo: Cuartoscuro / Instagram @grupofirme)

The recapture of Ovid Guzman Lopez has positioned him as the most mentioned and commented man in Mexico and much of the world, because in addition to being the son of Joaquin El Chapo He is also one of the “chapitos” who lead the Sinaloa cartel and for the second time he was retained.

The commotion generated by the operation in armed helicopters of the Defense Secretariat (Sedena), flying over this mountain region of the state capital, has caused more than one to remember the controversies that existed in the first failed attempt that the Mexican government had in the named “Culiacanazo 2019″ and which led to the creation of the drug ballad The mouse.

Title given to him by the band FN code because that is how the powerful drug trafficker is nicknamed, but a well-known star of the Mexican regional starred in a scandal by retaking it, singing it and days later appearing at one of the largest festivals in the world: Coachella Valley Music and Arts.

The vocalist of Grupo Firme generated great controversy for interpreting the song (Instagram/@eduincaz)

Edwin Caz of firm group and multiple singers from other famous groups in the northern band joined the trend of interpreting the song that year, generating a great social debate since the named drug culture It has been one of the issues that the entertainment industry has faced for several years since series and songs gained great popularity for having as their central theme everything that revolves around the world of drugs.

“Guzmán’s last name is Ovidio. His father as a child. He nicknamed him the Mouse. A boss with a lot of brains. He is the son of Chapo. That gentleman. I am the mouse. I am Ovidio, I am Guzmán son of El Chapo. I am brother of Alfredito and of Archivaldo. And by the way I apologize. for the culiacanazo”, is part of the letter.

The Sinaloan band of Javier Cuen, José Ernesto León, Odandy Cuen, Christian Gutiérrez, César Avitia, Rigo Zárate and Miguel Salazar began activities more than 10 years ago, in which they made famous songs like I’m good to the shot, Green Tickets, Miami Vibe or I’m for youbut in early 2022 they resounded by The mousebeing causally a year later recaptured.

“Am The mouseI am Ovidio, I am Guzmán, son of El Chapo, I am the brother of Alfredito and Archivaldo, and by the way, I apologize for the Culiacanazo, I did not fight, because the lives of my daughters came first, and I thank the crowd on Black Thursday, They raffled for my leather, with everyone from the government”, reads another part of the song.

From Ovidio’s childhood, apparently in Jesús María, Sinaloa, it skips to Ovidio’s friendship with Jorge Alberto Santos Gastélum, also known as El 90 and who served as a hit man for the Sinaloa Cartel. They also talked about his brothers, Alfredo and Archivaldo. The three children of Guzmán Loera They were listed as important targets for the State Department in North America, as was Ovidio’s direct brother, Joaquín Guzmán López, for his alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

The president of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, recognized in his morning conference that it was carried out an operation that began at dawn and promised to provide more details later in the day. However, at the moment there is no news from The Executive.

