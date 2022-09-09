The day that Queen Elizabeth II who ‘arrived’ by parachute with James Bond at the Olympic Stadium

Among the dozens of iconic images that the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games hold, Queen Elizabeth II, who died this Thursday, starred in an unforgettable episode in the London 2012 edition, by simulating that she was parachuting into the stadium from a helicopter, accompanied by James Bond.

That August 27, 2012, when the opening ceremony of the London Games was in full swing, the screens of the Olympic Stadium falsely projected a film in which the queen was seen in Buckingham Palace, surrounded by her dogs.

Then the actor Daniel Craig appears on the scene, the James Bond of that time, who invites her to accompany him. Both get on a helicopter that flies over London on the way to the Olympic ring.

Arriving at the height of the stadium, and while a real helicopter appears in the sky, the film simulates that Isabel II and agent 007 parachute. Two people actually fall from the ship. Seconds later the sovereign appears in the box in flesh and blood and dressed exactly the same as in the recording.

It was one of the most surprising moments of the spectacular ceremony directed by filmmaker Danny Boyle, in which Elizabeth II officially declared the Games open.









The condition that the queen set to be part of the mini film

Although inviting the queen to participate in the curious welcome film of the Olympic Games seemed like a crazy idea, when Boyle held a meeting with his private secretary, the surprise and immediate response of the Elizabeth was yes.

One of the queen’s stylists detailed in a book she wrote that the queen presented only one condition, that of having a dialogue in her appearance, that’s how she appeared saying, “good afternoon, Mr. Bond”.

Later, the queen said that his appearance had been “the first performance” of his life and at that time he was 86 years old.

The organization of the Olympic Games clarified, just in case, that it was actually two extras who parachuted into the Stratford Stadium, and not the old sovereign or the British actor.