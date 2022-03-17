The day that… Steve Jobs shook PlayStation

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

This week we had events from Apple and PlayStation, established brands with a place in the history of the technological, computer and digital sector. Beyond the news presented in terms of hardware, on the one hand, and video games on the other, it seemed like a good opportunity to tell a peculiar story that involved the Cupertino company and Sony. Their paths could never coincide, despite the intention of what was considered a scandal of great proportions.

Apple, Sony and Connectix, paths that met in 1999

The year was 1999, the moments before the beginning of a new century and the vertiginous rise of the Internet, PCs and electronic devices that would change communications, entertainment and work; in short, life. It had been 3 years since the legendary Steve Jobs had taken the reins of Apple and was enjoying success after the blow on the table that was the launch of the iMac in 1998. Computing would not be the same and it was known that part of his new strategy included the observation of the great commercial performance of video game consoles. Until then, the sector had been denied to Apple and its attempts to include a gaming offer were unsuccessful.

iMac, in technological and cultural phenomenon

At the same time, Sony had exacted revenge on Nintendo and the PlayStation had conquered the world, a milestone for a company that had ventured into the console industry by building on the ruins of what became known as the Nintendo PlayStation. Sony’s console was an overwhelming success and by 1999 it had a vast and excellent catalog of video games and the company was looking to the future with the PlayStation 2.

PlayStation, the rookie who beat them all

While that was happening in the heights of the business world, the scene of PC enthusiasts and experts continued to unleash their creativity and overcome whatever challenge was put in their way. Aaron Giles, a programmer who graduated from the University of Chicago, developed his talent with Macintosh computers and one of his most ambitious projects was to seek emulation of PlayStation hardware on a Mac, developed for the now defunct company Connectix. Genius, after all, the result of Giles’s project, in which Eric Traut participated in the compilation for PC, was impressive: Virtual Game Station, an emulator capable of performing like the processor of the Sony console and that offered an experience gaming at stable speed on computers with 266 MHz CPU and in some cases 200 MHz.

These 3 paths would soon meet, and not in a pleasant way, at the 1999 Macworld event.

Steve Jobs didn’t ask, he just announced that you could play PlayStation titles on iMac…period

Given the creative relationship between Apple and Connectix, the Virtual Game Station emulator was just one step away from falling into the hands of Steve Jobs’ company. The idea was irresistible, because the iMac was emerging as a work and entertainment center where the user could have everything, except video games, and right there the work of Aaron Giles entered. Steve Jobs, with his rare combination of daring, rebelliousness and bravado, did not hesitate and immediately thought of equipping the iMac with a gaming option.

The hype for Macworld 1999 was at an all time high, as Apple had returned to the top, Jobs was the rockstar of computing and the iMac had become a product of pop culture in the United States. That’s when Steve Jobs surprised attendees and everyone interested in entertainment and technology by presenting the gaming experience for his iMac. Virtual Game Station started running on the computer showing Crash Bandicoot: Warped with the promise that Apple’s offer was so good that one of its computers would be the ideal tool to work, entertain with multimedia content and play video games of the successful PlayStation.

Virtual Game Station needed original copies of PlayStation games, to cover the potential use in terms of piracy. With the expectation generated after the presentation of Steve Jobs, a whole business model was thought of that would include compatible controls and accessories to be able to play on the iMac. Yes, it all looked great, but the announcements and plans were taking place publicly right under the noses of Sony and PlayStation.

Everything happened under Sony’s nose and the company was quick to react

Considering that the Virtual Game Station emulator was a threat, Sony took Connectix and its project to the legal field that same year, arguing violations of patents and copyrights. It was a different time in legal matters; there were enough gray areas and loopholes for someone to venture to do with Connectix and Apple what Steve Jobs wanted.

Virtual Game Station, the discord emulator

Initially, Sony won the first round by pointing out that the proprietary PlayStation BIOS had been copied to create the emulator. However, later came the setback and the comeback on the part of Connectix, because appealing to the essence of research and analysis of information technology and computing, the company demonstrated that the Virtual Game Station emulator had been created through reverse engineering within the established limits of the “Clean Room Design” procedure, that is, the process of disassembling and assembling software to understand its operation throughout each step; even the BIOS copy was validated by the authority because it was shown that there was no other way to know the behavior and operation.

Connectix got away with it, but not commercially, as Sony managed to prevent the Virtual Game Station from being marketed. Already by the year 2000 and considering that a Pandora’s Box could open that would affect its business, the Japanese company decided to buy the emulator to discontinue it and put an end to this strange offensive by Steve Jobs and Apple in an event that generated precedents at all levels.

Video: The History of PlayStation