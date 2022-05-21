The day that Valentín Elizalde got upset with Terrible Morales

The fame that some boxers achieve makes them get involved with personalities from multiple fields, sometimes going a little further, as happened with Erik “Terrible” Morales Y Jose Angel Ledezma Quintero, El Coyotea Mexican regional music singer.

That relationship would the former Mexican champion to live a particular episode in which he had a brush with Valentín Elizaldesinger who died in November 2006 but managed to transcend thanks to his works.

Without disclosing when it happened, the Terribe recalled that everything happened at a party to which he was invited by El Coyotein which he was one of the “four or five godfathers”, a fact that would mark that evening.

“Several artists sang, among them Valentín Elizalde, and then time passed, like a year, and one day suddenly my other compadre, Cachorro Édgar, went; We were on the road talking about many things and in that he tells me ‘Valentín Elizalde is pissed off at you’and I ‘I don’t have the taste, I don’t know him, why?’, the champion recalled to podcast One More Round.

What happened at the party?

According to the Puppy, the night of the party there was a misunderstanding in which Terrible would have nothing to do with, but in which he would end up being blamed.

“‘He says you took him off the stage“, Edgar replied, to which Morales turned ‘I asked him when that happened, I didn’t download it, I just listened to the artists and left fuck it because I wasn’t in control.’

Finally, he clarified that they were able to settle differences in a meeting they had and in which they ended up in a comfortable evening after clarifying what happened.

“He sat on the floor and told me ‘I’m upset with you’, and I ‘give me permission to tell you the story: I just arrived, I listened, I don’t have the pleasure of meeting you, I like your music and I left. We were like five godparents.

The confession made the former WBC featherweight world champion uncomfortable because he did not know Valentín Elizalde personally, so he denied the accusation: “Güey, it wasn’t me,” Erik Morales recalled.

