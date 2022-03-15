The day Tom Holland recommended to a fan how to conquer Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the couple of the moment and he has already revealed how he conquered his current girlfriend. But now, he gives advice to her fans on how to ask her out. Look at the video!

Tom Holland and Zendaya gradually won the hearts of all Marvel fans. The actors have starred in the new version of Spider-Man since 2017 and have an unbeatable chemistry. In fact, their complicity in front of the cameras was such that more than once it has been said that their relationship went beyond friendship. But, after so many years, what all the fans wanted was finally confirmed: they are dating and they are closer than ever.

This is because, no matter how Tom Holland and Zendaya did not want it that way, they were caught kissing on the streets of Los Angeles. So much so that, after such a leak, they had no choice but to admit their relationship. And, from that moment on, they became the most wanted and loved couple in Hollywood. His love crossed borders, enchanted thousands and has all the fans looking to learn more about this love that pleases him so much.

However, the only one who has managed to find out about the conquest tactics that Holland used with his then-cast partner was a young fan of Spider-Man, who admitted that he wants to ask the singer out. Wearing the wall-crawler costume, the little boy sat in front of the British actor, assuring: “I’m going to bring Zendaya some flowers and maybe ask her out, any tips?”. And, after taking a big surprise, the actor had no choice but to respond.

“You should definitely do that. Tell her that she looks very pretty and I smiled a lot, she likes smiles a lot”, began explaining the son of the legendary Dominic Holland, but the fanatic went for more: “Where should I invite her?”. Given this, the protagonist of Spider-Man had no choice but to reveal what his partner’s passion is: “he likes to go to the movies”, He launched without any hesitation.

It will be Tom Holland used those tactics to conquer his girlfriend? That is a question that will not have an answer, at least not until the actors want to. Well, they themselves confessed that only when they feel ready will they talk about how their love began. Of course, it should be noted that they are becoming more united to the point that they already plan to move in together in London, where he was born.