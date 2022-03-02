The day Vladimir Putin stole a SuperBowl ring

It seems incredible, but it is true. In 2005 Vladimir Putin left with a ring superbowl what the owner of the team had taught him NFL’s New England and whose end is unknown. All as part of a history full of controversies and controversies surrounding the Prime Minister of Russia.

It all goes back to a diplomatic meeting between Vladimir Putin and politicians and businessmen from the United States, including Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots. In accordance with The Dynasty book written by Jeff Benedict this story is told where details are given of the “support” from the Bush administration for the sake of a better relationship with Russia.

The story tells that kraftWith Sandy Weil, then chairman of Citigroup, the tycoon Rupert Murdock and others, met with Putin in 2005 in an attempt to “stimulate trade between the United States and Russia.” At Konstantinovsky Palace near St. PetersburgWeil allegedly suggested to Kraft that he show Putin his Super Bowl XXXIX ring during a conference.

Putin took the ring and reportedly said: “I could kill someone with this ring”, while placing it on the finger. Kraft replied: “I could kill someone without it. You were the head of the KGB.” But the Russian president did not return the ring and according to the story he kept it in his pocket.

What happen after?

Well, according to the book, the news spread like wildfire in the media and from the government they called Kraft to ask him to put an end to the story and say that it was a gift to encourage diplomatic relations between the two nations. But far from paying for relationships, he only tensed the atmosphere.

“Kraft was not happy. After hanging up, he reluctantly decided that, given the circumstances, he would comply with the Bush administration’s request,” Boston.com quoted in a 2012 report.

Kraft was resigned then

According to the book this was what Kraft declared after the incident.

“President Putin, a huge, well-informed sports fanatic, was clearly captivated by its uniqueness. I decided to give him the ring as a symbol of respect and the admiration I have for the Russian people and their leadership.”

Versions of later years indicated that the KGB he had issued a report to return the ring in exchange for an autograph from player Tim Tebow.