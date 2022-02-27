The day Vladimir Putin was in Guatemala in 2007 (and the images of his stay) – Prensa Libre

Putin traveled to Guatemala to have a meeting with members of the International Olympic Commission (IOC) for one of its cities to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

It was on July 2, 2007 when Russian President Vladimir Putin set foot on Guatemalan territory.

In addition to that, the leader of the Kremlin was going with the objective of engage in talks with former Guatemalan President Óscar Bergerabout issues related to trade, energy and global security.

A meeting with former Foreign Minister Gert Rosenthal was also on his agenda.

United States

Putin, before arriving in Guatemala, had made a strategic stop in the United States, to talk with former President George W. Bush to calm the tensions that were building up at the time.

The main one of all: The United States had asked Putin that Kosovo was independent from Serbia. Russia, which was an ally of the Serbs, refused at the request of the American government.

In addition to this, the US wanted to deploy a missile launcher in the vicinity of Poland and the Czech Republic, due to the armed conflict it was having with Iran. Russia also opposed those requests.

Arrival with strong security

The airspace was clear for the Russian president’s plane to land without any complications. As well Liberation Boulevard was closed for Putin’s journey to the hotel where would you stay?

When Putin’s plane landed, he surprised the number of security elements that protected the president. Many people compared it to the moment President Bush arrived in Guatemala in March of that same year.

Putin had on his agenda a 30 minute meeting with Óscar Berger, president of Guatemala at the time. The appointment was at the National Palace of Culture, where They touched on topics such as progress in integration to attract more investorsenergy cooperation, educational opportunities and the promotion of tourism between both nations.

At a press conference held by the two leaders, special devices were needed to translate journalists’ questions and comments into Russian and Spanish.

Regarding the meeting with the IOC, Putin sought to convince the members of the 119th session to take into account Sochi, a Russian city located on the Black Sea, to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

“Special opportunities for cooperation and development are opening up. I am sure that after this meeting the relationship between the two countries will be closer, ”Putin commented after his meeting with Berger.