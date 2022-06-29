The Day When… Billie Eilish fooled Coachella with a double

“No one knew it wasn’t me” : for ‘The Matt Wilkinson Show », Billie Eilish said she used a stunt double at Coachella. Explanations.

The life of an artist does not only have advantages: once success is achieved, you have to say goodbye to anonymity. And to give themselves a few seconds of respite, many are looking for small parades: this is the case of Billie Eilish who, at Coachella, called on a lining. The interpreter of Bellyache explained that he lent his clothes to one of his dancers in order to be able to enjoy the festival without being recognized.

” I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We took a black wig and put buns in it and gave her a mask and sunglasses. She wore my shoes and my socks“, detailed the artist. “I put her in the back of the stage and she stayed there as the lights came on. Everyone thought it was me. And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she was up there, I put on a big black coat and a signal vest and a hood and just glasses. »

Last weekend, Billie Eilish performed at the prestigious British Glastonbury festival. If you missed this podcast, you can find the show HERE.