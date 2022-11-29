The day when… Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started composing Folklore

It was one of the musical surprises that marked the year 2020 : after long months of confinement, Taylor Swift announced the publication of Folklore – an album which, unsurprisingly, has made a place for itself in the international musical landscape. Applauded by the public but also (and especially) by the critics, Folklore quickly became one of the favorite opuses of the fans: carried by the single Cardigan but also by a perfectly mastered narration, the one who offered us a long version of All Too Well has -once again- proved her talent. While she chose to collaborate with renowned artists (The National, Bon Iver) as well as her favorite collaborator Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift caused a surprise by crediting a certain William Bowery (Joe Alwyn – who has been her partner for over five years).

Currently being promoted for Conversations With Friends, the actor confided in this brief experience as a composer: “It really is the most accidental thing that has happened during the confinement”he explains. “We didn’t say to ourselves ‘hey, it’s three o’clock, it’s time to write a song!’. It was more grand anything at the piano with an approximate song ». During her Long Pond Session (acoustic session available on Disney +), Taylor Swift notably explained that she heard Alwyn play and sing. The actor continues: “We were like, ‘You know what? How about we try to end this together? “.

Published in July 2020, Folklore offers pieces such as Betty and Exile (ft. Bon Iver), two titles where William Bowery is credited. A few months later, Taylor Swift won a Grammy Award (Album of the Year): ” Joe, I’ve loved writing songs with you during lockdown.” she will declare on the podium. For his part, the actor explains: The idea is that we wanted people to listen to the music without focusing on the fact that we collaborated. It was fun to work together and I was proud of myself. It’s been great to have so many great reviews”. Far preferring film sets, Alwyn is not aiming for a next Grammy – quite the contrary: “it was just a bonus” he will punctuate.

After Folklore, Taylor Swift will also extend the experience with a second album – entitled Evermore.