The day Zendaya danced flamenco (or so she thought)

We were saying a few days ago that, although Zendaya is a symbol of the present, her iconic strength is such that, at just 26 years old, it took us a long time to include her in our list of the most beautiful women of all time. Zendaya has shown us that she is a good actress in euphoriawho is a good blockbuster star in what little he has been given in spider-man or in dunesand also that he dances and sings more than well in his career on the Disney Channel or in his short-lived success as a popstar before his voluntary retirement with Replay.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And all this without even talking about her appearances in magazines and red carpets, those looks that have made her a fashion icon. Zendaya is very good at being a star, so much so that she didn’t have time to see that she didn’t need the Coleman to stand out. As Prince or as Cher, Zendaya is enough and is left over with a single name. However, the young star is already turning 26, which means that to about 100 of the 151 million people who follow her on Instagram at the moment, she will start to look quite old.

That means Zendaya already has enough of a story behind her to find something that, well, doesn’t quite pan out for her. We admit it, we had to go to her most childish stage, on Disney Channel, to discover her giving nothing more and nothing less than a flamenco class.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It was a section called dancing around the world in which Zendaya and her then partner of shake it up, now OnlyFans star Bella Thorne, taught dances from around the world. Of course, it was Spain’s turn and Disney’s smiling white style, coupled with the child star’s display, left the flamenco quite unrecognizable.

Surely few realized it, including the Spanish teenagers who watched the Disney Channel at the time. But now there will be those whose eyes hurt a little. We, at least, have remembered that reflection by Pepe Blanco that C. Tangana recovered with Imanol Arias in when will i forget:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In short, that Zendaya with that trampling and peeling the apple lacks, or lacked at the time, quite a bit of grace. And the fact is that, as Pepe Blanco would say, to dance flamenco you need something more than the movements. And in case you’re still not convinced that flamenco is Zendaya’s weak point, we’ll leave you with Tango, Salsa, Cha Cha Cha and Samba, which are much better for her.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Perhaps, in a future edition of dancing with stars Zendaya dares with flamenco again and shows everyone, from Pepe Blanco to us, how wrong we were. For now, yes, we are going to enjoy it in the rest of the things, many, many, which turn out much better. And yes, that includes watching her eat ice cream with her teeth without suffering.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.