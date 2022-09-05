The day Zendaya defended her body from excessive Photoshop in a magazine

It was 2015 when Zendaya agreed to pose for the fashion magazine “Modeliste” without imagining that her photos would be exaggeratedly edited.

The actress did not hesitate to jump and defend her body, rejecting that the actresses have to be edited in a non-consensual way.

It was through Instagram that the actress criticized the publication, sharing before and after photos so that her fans could make a comparison of everything that had been modified.

“A photo shoot I had was published today and I was honestly shocked to see how much my 19 year old hips and torso had been manipulated. These are things that make women feel insecure and create unrealistic beauty ideals,” she wrote. “For everyone who knows me, you know that I always like self love and I am very honest, so I wanted to share the real photos and I love them.”

Shortly after, the magazine removed the photos for which Zendaya thanked them. “Thank you for removing the images and correcting this retouching problem,” she added in her message.

This isn’t the first time Zendaya has raised her voice. A few years ago, internet trolls criticized her parents for being “ugly” so the “Euphoria” actress did not hesitate to answer them.

“I’m going to pray for you,” he replied to a user. “While you are very concerned about how my parents look, I want you to know that they are two of the noblest people in existence. They have spent their entire lives not caring about trivial things like physical appearance, yet they are educators who have dedicated their lives to teaching others.”

