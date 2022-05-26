The days of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Portofino, the night of Paulina Rubio in Los Angeles: celebrities in a click

Meghan Markle’s father suffered a stroke in Mexico; family problems uncovered

Since before 2018, when the royal wedding occurred, the now duchess lost contact with her father, Thomas Markle

Ignacio López Tarso attacked the play in which Silvia Pinal returned to the theater

The 97-year-old actor called his partner’s relatives “elders” and although he said he understood the need to be on stage, he found the way in which “La Diva de México” participated unworthy.

Drake Bell to star in Mexican romantic comedy film

The recordings will be in the state of Jalisco and will begin at the end of this year under the production of González Ruíz de Velasco and Janet Bell.

Pablo, a former Weight Question, lost 150 kilos and needs work: “I was practically dead, I made the effort and they continue to discriminate against me”

In dialogue with Teleshow, he talked about how a reconstructive leg surgery would improve his quality of life and the importance of making his case visible, since many social works do not approve the intervention because they consider it “aesthetic”

Pogo o Nada arrives, a cycle that unites generations and styles of Argentine music

Starting Monday, May 30, Infobae presents intimate and inspiring conversations between two musical icons of different origins and genres

