The days of masks on planes and airports are numbered

05.11.2022 12:30 p.m.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) they have updated the protocols for air travel and have introduced a big change: they stop recommending the mandatory use of the mask both in airports and on planes. They remember that it is the best way to protect themselves against the transmission of Covid-19, but they point out that, at the current time of the pandemic, it is no longer acceptable to force it to be worn at all times.

The new protocol will enter into force next Monday, May 16. However, it will not imply an immediate change in the organization of the outings. It is the airlines and the countries of origin and destination of the trip that have the final say on whether or not those who come on board must wear a mask.

Relaxation of restrictions in Europe

The executive director of AESA, patrick cy, has indicated in a statement that this step is taken to “align with the requirements of national authorities throughout Europe for public transport”. That is, they respond to the relaxation of the measures to prevent the expansion of Covid. “For passengers and air crews, this is a huge step forward in normalizing travel,” he added.

However, they remember that it is necessary for “passengers to behave responsibly and respect the decisions of others around them.” “If you cough and sneeze, you should seriously consider wearing a mask to reassure those sitting nearby,” added the same executive. This advances to one of the controversies that may occur in the coming months.

It is also indicated that the vulnerable people who access a flight it is better that they maintain the use of an FFP2 mask. As well as betting on social distancing at airports.

Usefulness of vaccines

The director of the ECDC, andrea amon, has recalled that the protocols are under constant review. Therefore, steps can be taken towards a relaxation of the restrictions and in the opposite direction according to the epidemiological situation. “Although risks remain, we have seen that non-pharmaceutical interventions and vaccines have allowed our lives to begin to return to normal,” she recalled.

Administration of the coronavirus vaccine / EUROPA PRESS

“The mandatory use of face masks in all situations is no longer recommended, but it is important to note that, along with physical distancing and good hand hygiene, it is one of the best methods to reduce transmission,” he stresses. He also appeals in this way to the individual responsibility of the passengers.

Always have a mask on hand

The protocols of both community institutions are usually followed to the letter. It is taken for granted that the days of masks are numbered in European infrastructures and airlines.

However, it is recommended always have a mask on hand before travelling. What should be used or not will depend on the guidelines of each territory. More, in international trips.